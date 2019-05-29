BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: A win is a win but room for improvement

Donegal’s win over Fermanagh on Sunday will go down as a good win in what was a difficult game.

Donegal won by six points at the finish but the performance would not be near good enough to beat Tyrone the next day in the Ulster semi-final.

It took us 18 minutes before we hit our first score. I felt we were a little apprehensive in the opening minutes and if anything paid Fermanagh too much respect.

In fairness, once we got up and running with the first point from our own Jamie Brennan we never looked in trouble though they did hang on until close to the end.

I thought Paddy McGrath was outstanding in the first half. He really took up the baton when the rest were standing off a little. Paddy took them on and broke a number of tackles and played a lead role in getting us into the game.

I thought Stephen McMenamin also had a very good game in the other corner-back position and Hugh McFadden and Jason McGee had good solid games in the middle of the field.

The usual suspects did the business up front. Jamie Brennan kicked four points and they were all important scores in a man of the match performance at corner-forward.

Patrick McBrearty, after a slow start, really came into the game in the second half and ended up kicking five points.

Patrick’s slow start was understandable given it was his first game in the best part of a year. The game will really bring him on. It was great to see him back. And what can I say about Michael Murphy other than he was the usual Michael Murphy, simply brilliant.

An interesting statistic from the game is all six starting forwards scored from play. Patrick McBrearty hit five points, two from frees; Jamie Brennan scored four, Michael Murphy two, Leo McLoone, Ciaran Thompson and Michael Langan one each.

The one worrying feature from the game was that Fermanagh did cause us problems when they ran at us and they created the only real goal chance in the game.

That is something that Declan and his management team need to look at. If Fermanagh can cause us problems it is fair to say Tyrone, given the quality in their forward line, they would cause us serious bother.

It is something that needs to be addressed ahead of Saturday week’s clash with Tyrone in Breffni Park.

But the important thing was that we won. It was always a banana skin against a well organised Fermanagh.

Tyrone are going to be a different ball game altogether and are a step-up again from Fermanagh though it will be a different type of game. They had a big win on Saturday evening against Antrim. I don’t think Mickey Harte will have learned an awful lot from the game.

It is going to be a huge game and probably will be a title decider.

U-20s

I was disappointed with the U-20s. They were well beaten by Tyrone and on the evidence of Sunday they have a good bit of ground to make up on Tyrone. Tyrone were bigger and stronger and came out on top in all the physical challenges. .

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack