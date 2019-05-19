Naomh Conaill have too much firepower for Glenswilly

Naomh Conaill maintained their good start to the league and push for a league title with a big win over Glenswilly in Davy Brennan Park this afternoon.

Naomh Conaill …… 4-13

Glenswilly …………..0-8

The two teams were without their county men while Glenswilly also lined out minus the long term injured Gary ‘Copper’ McFadden and his brother Keelan and the versatile Caolan Kelly, back injury.

Naomh Conaill bossed the game from the off and effectively had the points on the board by half-time. They led by 16 points, 3-9 to 0-2.

Kieran Gallagher scored two goals and Charles McGuinness added the other from the penalty spot, while Eoin Waide chipped in with 0-3 and Dermot Brick Molloy, Brendan McDyer and McGuinness knocked over two points each.

The first of the goals arrived as early as the fifth minute when Paul McGuinness and Charles McGuinness combined to set up big Kieran Gallagher.

McGuinness converted the second from the penalty spot on 18 minutes after Kieran Gallagher was adjudged to have his jersey tugged off the ball by referee Marc Brown.

Naomh Conaill had chalked up eight points by the time Kieran Gallagher got a flick on a Seamus Corcoran strike that fell short.

Mark McAteer had kicked Glenswilly’s opening point on 22 minutes and Caoimhin Marley scored their second on 29 minutes before Eoin Waide landed his third of the half on the half hour mark.

The game filtered out in the second half with Brendan McDyer lobbing Gerard McGrenra from ten metres at the end of the fourth quarter for Naomh Conaill’s fourth goal

Caoimhin Marley converted five second half frees for Glenswilly while Mark McAteer landed their other point.

That was on 46 minutes to open up a 4-12 to 0-6 lead.

NAOMH CONAILL Jordan O'Donnell; Stephen Molloy, AJ Gallagher, Hughie Gallagher; Eunan Doherty, Aaron Thompson(0-1), Eoin Waide (0-3), Kevin McGettigan, Seamus Corcoran; Brendan McDyer (1-2), Dermot Molloy (0-3,2f), John O'Malley; Kieran Gallagher (2-0), Charlie McGuinness (1-4,3f), Paul McGuinness. Subs: Logan Quinn for P McGuinness 10; Maitis McKelvey for E Waide and Odhrán Doherty for D Molloy both 48, Leo Dunphy for B McDyer 55.

GLENSWILLY; Gerard McGrenra; Jason McGeehan, Eamonn Ward, Ruairi Crawford; Mark McAteer (0-2), Ryan Diver, Shane McDaid; Leon Kelly, Caoimhin Marley (0-6,5f); Sean Wogan, Joe Gibbons, Stephen O’Donnell; Oisin Crawford, Christopher McMonagle, Tarlach O’Boyle. Subs: Conor McGinty for T O’Boyle, Patrick Boyle for S O’Donnell, both h/t; Lee Crerand for S Wogan 52; Eoin Devine for J Gibbons 58; Brian Marley for O Crawford 59.



REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)