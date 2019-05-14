St Mary's, Downings  and Naomh Brid the weekend winners in Division Three

St Mary's (Convoy), Downings and Naomh Brid were the big winners at the weekend in Division Three of the Donegal All-County-Football- League at the weekend.

McGill in fine form as St Mary's beat Red Hughs

Joe McGill kicked six points and Emmett Patterson scored the goal as St Mary’s, Convoy claimed the points against Red Hughs in Convoy on Sunday.

St Mary’s, Convoy. . . . 1-11

Red Hughs . . ............ 0-12

Damian Browne was in fine scoring form for Red Hughs and ended the game with six points to his name at the end of a cracking and closely contested tie.

St Mary’s led 1-5 to 0-7 at half-time with Patterson netting the goal just on the half hour mark.

The sides were level a number of times in the second period before Joe McGill clinched the winning point deep in injury.

ST MARY’S: Shaun Patton; Emmet McNulty, Johnny Kee, Michael Patton; Brian McNamee, John Doherty, Ronan Donnellan; James Kee, Packie Mailey (0-1); Dean Bonner, Joe McGill (0-7), Emmet Patterson (1-0); Tom McHugh, Johnny Toye (0-1), Conor McNuly (0-2).

Subs: Laurence McMullan for D Bonner.

RED HUGHS: Luke Kelly; Darragh McMenamin, Thomas McMenamin, Gary Kelly; Karol Gallen, Shane Gallagher, Conor Doherty (0-1); Peadar McGlinchey (0-1), Damien Browne (0-6); Odhran Doherty (0-2), Pauric McMenamin, Michael Devine; Denim Rowan (0-2), Calvin Bradley, James Carlin.

Sub: Shane McGlinchey for S Gallagher.

Boyce scores a dramatic winner for Downings

Shane Boyce hit a late goal to snatch a dramatic winner and the bragging rights against Gaeil Fhánada on Saturday evening in Downings.

Downings . . ....... 2-10

Gaeil Fhánada . . . 1-10

Midfielder Boyce struck in injury time after Eric Roberts had pointed for the locals who found themselves four points down going into the closing minutes.

Lorcan Connor was once more the main man in the scoring stakes for the winners while Seamie ‘Nanny’ Friel posted 0-4 for Gaeil Fhánada and Darren McElwaine scored the Gaeil Fhánada goal.

DOWNINGS: John McGroddy; Hugo Davis, Ben McNutt, Shane McTeague; Finian McClafferty, Danny McBride, Padraig McGinty (0-1); James Lee McBride, Shane Boyce (1-0); Oisin Boyce, Gary Bán McClafferty (0-2), Aaron McClafferty; Eric Roberts (0-4), Lorcan Connor (1-3), Allen Pasoma.

GAEIL FHANADA: Eoin McGonigle; Seamus Coyle, Paddy Heraghty, Johnny Gallagher; Matthew Gallagher, James Gallagher, Jimmy Coyle; Bernard McGettigan (0-2), Oisin Shiels (0-2); Conor McGonigle (0-1), Fergus Friel, Darren McElwaine (1-0); Niall Carr, Seamie ‘Nannie’ Friel (0-4), Mark Friel.

Subs: Fergal Friel (0-1) for M Gallagher, Michael Sweeney for N Carr.

Naomh Brid win away in the Banks

Naomh Brid chalked up a second league win with a good away victory over Naomh Muire at the Banks.

Naomh Muire . . . 1-8

Naomh Brid . . . .2-6

Clint Walsh and Darragh Brogan scored the goals for Naomh Brid and Jack O’Donnell netted the three pointer for Naomh Muire.

The sides were level 1-5 each at the end of an evenly contested opening half hour before Naomh Brid pulled away in the second period.

NAOMH MUIRE: Declan Martin (0-2); Laurence Coyle, Hugh Martin, Brian Gillespie; Shane Boyle, Aidi O’Gara, Thomas O’Donnell; Padraig McCafferty (0-1) Adam O’Brien; Sean Burns, Daniel Ward (0-1), Jack O’Donnell (1-1); James Ferry, Darren Sweeney (0-2), Cian Boyle.

Subs: Ultan Boyle (0-1) for C Boyle; Joey Gillespie (0-1) for J Ferry.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Richard Walsh, Sam Burgess, Liam Duffy; Eoin McGarrigle, Ross Gallagher, Shane Timoney; Sean Gormley, Tommy Gallagher; Gearoid Gallagher (0-1), Gary McCafferty (0-1), Ryan Brogan; Clint Walsh (1-0), Darragh Brogan (1-2), Owen Quinn (0-1).

Sub: Owen Rushe for G McCafferty.