Kilcar go top of Division One on their own after another win over Gaoth Dobhair, in Magheragallon

Kilcar are outright leaders in Division One of the Donegal All-County-Football League following their two point win over Gaoth Dobhair, in Magheragallon, this afternoon.



Gaoth Dobhair ………. 1-11

Kilcar …………………..2-10



Stephen McBrearty and Paddy McShane scored the goals in the second half that set Kilcar on their way to a second victory over Gaoth Dobhair, in six days.

They also defeated the Ulster champions, in the Donegal Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachtá final, on Bank Holiday Monday, also in Magheragallon.

The two teams were once again without their county players for what was a backlog game.

However, Kilcar had Mark McHugh, Ciaran McGinley and Stephen McBrearty who missed the Gaeltacht final on Bank Holiday Monday, back. Michael Hegarty was also absent from team that won the Gaeltacht final.

Kevin Cassidy returned for Gaoth Dobhair but were down Jason McBride and Eamon Collum from Monday’s starting fifteen.

First and foremost this was a right good game of football with a quality scores from both sides with Matthew McClean and Mark Sweeney and McBrearty landing fine points for Kilcar.

Conor Boyle and Sean Doherty with three points each all from play were the leading marksman for the hosts while veteran Cassidy netted the goal for the locals.

The locals played against the wind and lead by a point 0-7 to 0-6,at half-time after going 0-4 to 0-2 down at the end of the first quarter.

Mark Sweeney (2),Mark McHugh and Stephen McBrearty kicked the points for Kilcar.

Sean Boyle and Ethan Harkin scored for Gaoth Dobhair.

Gaoth Dobhair once the settled had the better of the second quarter with Sean Boyle (3), Sean Doherty and Odhran MacNiallais all hitting the target.

Kilcar got the second half off to a perfect start when Stephen McBrearty converted from the spot after Conor Doherty, was hauled down as he bore down on the Gaoth Dobhair posts.

Doherty was very effective in the middle of the field alongside Ciaran McGinley.

By the 40 minute mark, Kilcar who are masters of the possession game had moved four ahead.

Niall Friel, Cathal Gillespie and Sean Doherty all landed good point while a Matthew McClean brace meant Kilcar were still three up when Paddy McShane got on the end of a good move to drill home goal number three.

The second green flag opened up a six point 2-10 to 0-10 with a little under ten minutes remaining.

And a late Gillespie point and a Kevin Cassidy fisted goal in the dying seconds only served to narrow the gap.

Kilcar are now two points clear of Naomh Conaill and St Eunans with them all having played five games.

It was a first defeat in four games for Gaoth Dobhair.

KILCAR: Eamon McGinley;Pauric Carr, Barry McGinley,Brian O’Donnell; Pauric McShane, Mark McHugh (0-3,3f),Barry Shovlin; Conor Doherty, Ciaran McGinley; Mark Sweeney (0-3), Stephen McBrearty (1-2, 1-0 penalty); Conor McShane; Matthew McClean (0-2), Aodh McGinley, Stephen Shovlin.

Subs;Paddy McShane (1-0) for S Shovlin, 25 inj; Ryan O’Donnell for B O’Donnell 45 inj.

GAOTH DOBHAIR;Christopher Sweeney; Prionsas Gallagher, James O’Baoill, Eamon McGee; Niall Friel (0-1), Dan McBride, Conor McFadden; Ronan MacNiallais, Odhran MacNiallais (0-1,1f);Sean Doherty (0-3), Ethan Harki (0-1),Sean Boyle (0-3); Cian Mulligan, Gavin Kevin Cassidy (1-0), Noel Kelly.

Subs:Stephen McFadden for J O’Baoill and Cathal Gillespie (0-2,1f) for N Kelly, both 36; Noel Kelly for O MacNiallais 42,inj; James O’Baoill for Stephen McFadden, 62.

REFEREE:Seamus McGonaglel (Aodh Ruadh)