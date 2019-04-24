DONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

GLEANN FHINNE

Lotto winning numbers for the 16th of April are 5-3-1-2-8-7-6-4. Ciaran Brady and Eamon McDonnell matched 3 numbers and won €30.00. The jackpot this week is €10000.

Hard luck to the U14 girls who lost to St Michaels last Tuesday night. Thanks to B&S Credit Union for the new set of jerseys for the U14 girls.

Well done to the U16 boys who beat Killybegs on Wednesday evening in the group stage of the championship.

Hard luck to the U12 boys who were defeated by Fanad on Monday night last. The seniors and reserves travelled to Donegal Town to play Four Masters on Good Friday evening and unfortunately both teams lost. The reserves were free on Easter Sunday,but the seniors got back to winning ways with a fine win over Dungloe.

The third team had a great win over Naomh Mhuire away on Easter Saturday evening.

MALIN

MALIN

The senior footballers got their first point of the season after playing out an entertaining draw with Naomh Colmcille on Good Friday, in Connolly Park.

Commiserations to Aoife McColgan and the Donegal ladies squad who lost out to Galway in the National League Semi final at the weekend.’

Big thank you to everyone who attended the ‘Know Your Parish Quiz on Good Friday and to all who helped out on the night. Congratulations to Vincie, Cathy, Eimear and Brendan who claimed victory for the Carrowmore team, beating Shantla in the final.

Massive thank you to all the children who attended our Easter Camp last week. Special thank you to Celia on tea duties, the coaches, the helpers, the caretakers who had the facilities and pitch looking fantastic and especially to Maria and Danny for coordinating and organising the camp.

Best wishes to Oisin McGonigle who picked up a nasty eye injury in an accidental clash during the Naomh Colmcille game on Friday evening.

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS

The seniors played two games at the weekend with an away game to Bundoran on Friday evening and a home game against St. Michaels on the Sunday.

They lost in Bundoran but had a good win over Michaels. The reserves had two fine wins for the reserves with victories against Bundoran and St. Michaels.

The thirds picked up a fine win on Saturday when they made the short journey to play Convoy Reserves.

The hurlers were at home to Burt on Saturday evening. MacCumhaills were leading 0-9 to 0-7 at half time . Burt won the game with a fine second half performance.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 2, 3, 7 and 25. There were four match 3 winners: Ann Marie McGeehan (twice), Caroline Harper and Andreena Duffy who receive €40 each. This week’s jackpot is still €10,000.

Tir Chonaill Harps

Friday night sees our kit launch in Malones. This event is the beginning of the celebrations to mark the club's 25th anniversary and what better way to mark this special occasion than the launch our new strip?

The look of the new top is inspired by our first ever strip. We will have three live bands playing over the course of the night and we would love all club members old and new to show their support.

This week senior training moves to Cambuslang Rugby and Sports Club.

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

The senior men had two matches this weekend as they faced Pettigo and Letterkenny Faels on Friday and Sunday night respectively. Unfortunately they lost both games.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 5, 15, 17, 29 . A number of people matched two numbers.

Five people were drawn out and will receive the runners up prize of €20 each. They were Anne Stewart, Steven Gamble, Garret McDermott, Colin McNulty and M McNamee. This week’s jackpot stands at €5,450.

KILLYBEGS

The club’s Easter camp is on this week since Tuesday and runs until tomorrow Friday,

Easter Card Raffle - 1st - Shane McGuinness, Carricknamoholl and the seller was Mathew Cunningham; Martina Coyle, Glen, Eva Gallagher ; 3rd - Hugh Coyle, Glen Carrigart, seller Eva Gallagher .

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 4,22,25,30. The jackpot was not won. This week’s jackpot is €6,450. There were no Match 3 winners either so the Match 3 prize next week is €180 if jackpot isn’t won.

ST MICHAELS

The senior and reserves teams were away to MacCumhaills on Sunday last in Ballybofey.

The seniors lined out without eight first team regulars Martin McElhinney, Liam Paul Ferry, Michael ‘Rock’ Gallagher, Ciaran ‘Rock’ Gallagher, Michael Cannon, Daniel McLaughlin, Colm McFadden and Ryan Langan. Despite a weakened side they put on a very good performance before losing by six points.

The reserves also put in a good performance before losing by six points too.

Congratulations to Michael Langan who won a Colleges All Star Award.

The winner of the Easter hamper at the club bingo was Ann Lafferty, Creeslough. The club would like to thank Centra, Dunfanaghy for sponsoring the hamper.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 2,3,4,14,17,20. The Match 5 winners were Tina Carolan, Magheramena, Dean Gallagher, Falcarragh and Anne Marie Ward, United Kingdom. This week’s jackpot is €8600.

The club extends deepest sympathy to Charles Sweeney and sons Peter and Cathal Creenasmere and Michael and Grace Ann McDermott and family Creesloughbeg on the death of Grace Ann’s mother Mary Coyle Carrowcannon Falcarragh last weekend.

The club also extends deepest sympathy to Shaun and Ann Langan and family and Neil and Susan Sheridan on the death of Ann and Susan’s sister in law Kathleen McLaughlin, High Glen, Carrigart last weekend.

Well done to Marcella Dolan who was a member of the Donegal Under 16 team that defeated Armagh, in Glenfin on Saturday, to reach the Ulster A semi-final stages.

Well done to everyone who took part in Easter Monday's Super 8s.It was a very enjoyable and successful day.The semi final and final will be played on Sunday the 28th of April at 11am.

ST NAULS

Naomh Naille are running an Easter Camp this week for boys and girls from Wednesday to Friday, 10am - 2pm daily. Any parent interested in enrolling their child can contact Shaun Campbell 0876174258 .

The U-12s were unfortunately beaten by Kilcar on Saturday. The U16s has a great victory against Bundoran at home on Friday but unfortunately they were defeated by Convoy, on Monday evening.

Good luck to Aoife Greene and Hannah Shallow who are playing with the Donegal county minors on Saturday where they take on Antrim in Termon.

The club is having a fundraising clothes drive so it’s time to clean out those wardrobes!

We are collecting clothes, belts, bags, coats, shoes and household textiles (no need to separate the textiles, you can put all in together with clothes). You can bring them along to the clubhouse when you/kids are at training and we will store them there ready for pick up.The pick up has been extended for one more week.

The reserves lost to Naomh Columba and the seniors defeated Naomh Columba on Sunday.

The annual 10 week development draw for 2019 has just been launched with proceeds of the draw going towards the exciting new Developments planned for the club. Tickets are now on sale for 2019. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking the link below; https://bit.ly/2IvGQRc on our face book page or from senior players, club executive and our dedicated ticket sellers. Each ticket costs€100 with ten draws commencing May 24 with €25,000 of prize money.

AODH RUADH

The monthly meeting of the club executive takes place in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh this Thursday at 9pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh.

Aodh Ruadh OsKaRs fund-raisers are in full swing around the town. You are invited to keep an eye on the Aodh Ruadh CLG Facebook page for updates

Aodh Ruadh were well worth their six point victory on a sun-splashed Good Friday evening, over St Nauls, in Fr Tierney Park. There was less good fortune on Easter Monday as Aodh Ruadh made the trip to Ardara and lost.

The reserves enjoyed a good Easter weekend getting their first points of the season on the board with a draw on Good Friday against Saint Naul's and recording their first win in four at Ardara on Easter Sunday.

There is a bit of a break in adult action. In the seniors case it is a rather lengthy one, with their next outing on Sunday, 12th May away to Naomh Columba. The reserves don't have to wait quite so long with Termon the guests in Fr Tierney Park on Saturday, 4th May.

Aodh Ruadh under 16s got their Division 1A Championship group off to a great start in Fr Tierney Park last Wednesday, defeating Termon 4-10 to 2-9. This was a highly entertaining clash between two good sides in front of a big crowd. Aodh Ruadh needed a goal of the season from Marty McGarrigle to go in level at the break, 2-3 to 1-6. He picked the ball up deep in his own defence before going the length of the field and sticking the ball in the top corner of the net. Things were evenly balanced in the second half, but going into the closing stages a goal shot Termon into a two point lead. Aodh Ruadh were composed though and a couple of coolly taken Marty McGarrigle points restored parity before Mitch McLaughlin released Cian Rooney with a delightful dink pass to smash past the Termon netminder.

Then on Easter Monday the team made the long trip to Inishowen to face Carndonagh. Again it was another rollercoaster encounter with Ballyshannon facing into a strong wind in the first half.

Aodh Ruadh made light of it though to go in leading 2-5 to 1-4. The second half turned into something of a shoot out with Eoghan Kelly, Colm McGloin and Aaron Neilan having to be at their very best to parry the hosts attacking thrusts. Cian Rooney was strong up front with Mitch McLaughlin once again providing excellent support and Marty McGarrigle chipping in with some timely scores to keep the Ernesiders in the ascendant. It finished 8-10 to 4-10 to all but secure Aodh Ruadh's place in the semi-final stages of the competition.

Congratulations to Cian Rooney and Kyle Murray who have been called up into the Donegal minor team.

The under 16 girls made the trip to Mayo on Easter Monday for a tournament in Knockmore. The girls gave a great account of themselves, beating Westport and then Caherlistrane, both by a point. In their third game they lost to an excellent Lucan outfit to reach the Cup semi-finals.

There the girls lost out to Corofin. Best for Aodh Ruadh on the day was Áine Hill who was excellent between the posts. In front of her Dearbhla Hughes-O'Brien and Ciara Caldwell were super in defence. Caitlin McGarrigle got through a heap of work in midfield while Tia McFarland was in good form up front.

It was back to the good weather last Saturday for the last round of group games in the under 12 mini league. With everything still to play for the Lions defeated the Pumas, while the Tigers made it three wins from three as they got the better of the Jaguars. That leaves the pairings for the finals clear with the Tigers taking on the Lions in the senior final and Jaguars taking on the Pumas in the junior final. Finals day takes place this Saturday at 4pm in Fr Tierney Park. We have trophies for both winning teams, a player of the competition trophy and medals for winners and runners-up. We are doing the presentations up in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh and parents / guardians are asked to bring some refreshments for after the finals.

The senior hurlers suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday away against Carndonagh.We traveled with the bare 15 and our cause wasn't helped when five minutes into the game when we lost goalkeeper Paul Cummins with a broken wrist. The fired up Carn team proved too strong and ran out 5-12 to 2-10 winners.

Our under 14s had a great win over St Eunan's in O'Donnell Park last Thursday. The lads fought for every ball and ran out convincing winners 7-9 to 3-8.

Well done to our under 8s who took part in an all-county blitz in Convoy on Easter Monday. They had three games and did well in all of them. Well done to John Larkin and Liam Mealiff who looked after the squad and thanks to all the parents who brought the lads down.

From Wednesday this week and extending into next week heavy vehicles and plant will be accessing and working at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh to lay the final surface layer on the new Fitness Trail. Over the past few months the club's Park / Development Committee has been pushing this work forward with extra drainage works and kerbing now fully completed. The 630m long trail will be a significant addition to the club's facilities, both for team training and individual fitness. Until these works are completed those organising training sessions or games during the working day are asked to co-operate in ensuring the safety of all using the grounds. With the commissioning of this new amenity no cars will be admitted to Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. The cooperation of everyone with this new arrangement would be appreciated.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €6,000. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 9, 10, 14 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Padraig Reilly, Mountcharles; Catherine McKee, Ballyshannon; Gregory Sweeney, Tullyherk; Eileen Kane, Cluain Barron; and Barry Jordan. This week’s jackpot is €6,100.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 4 ,11 ,14, 15, 17.The €50 winners were Ann Logan, Toomebridge, Paul Healy, Maugherow, Jordan Leydan, Cliffoney. This week's jackpot is €2600.

The seniors and reserves had a very busy schedule over the Easter weekend. The reserves lost both their fixtures going down to McCumhaills at home on Good Friday despite two fine goals from Christopher Keaney..

Then on Sunday an excellent goal from Brendan Oates early in the second half wasn't enough to inspire his team as they lost out to Glenswilly.

The seniors had contrasting fortunes as they produced two brilliant displays to claim two victories over MacCumhaills and Glenswilly.

Even though the 31st of March deadline has passed it is still not too late to pay your membership. Membership to be paid to Registrars Tommy Hourihane and Bosco Moohan 0868095716 and underage to Catherine Barrett or Siobhan Govorov.

The Kelloggs Culcamp takes place this year from Monday July 22 to Friday July 26.

NA ROSSA

The senior team had a terrific one point win last Friday against a battling Urris. The lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. The jackpot of €8,800 was not won.

The numbers drawn were 2,17,24 and 25. The two lucky dip winners receive €50. They were Michael Boyle, Ballinacarrick and Georgina Molloy, Boyoughter.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The senior footballers had mixed fortunes over the weekend with their Friday evening game ending in defeat in Moville.

The club hosted another successful ‘Start of season’ fundraiser in the A7 on Good Friday. Thanks to Enda and Claire and all the staff of the A7 for hosting us.

We will be hosting a Guest Tea on May 19, at the clubroom and all club members are welcome. Our Donegal, Ulster and All Ireland Scór Drama Group will perform their sketch at it.

The afternoon tea is being coordinated by the Coiste Gaeilge agus Cultúir and they would like club members to take on to provide an afternoon tea for ten people at each table together with all the necessary cups, saucers, teapots, cake stands etc!

If you can help out in any way or wish to attend please contact 089 421 8215 or any club officer.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 2, 4, 9, 10, 25. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was John Callaghan (Le Chéile). This week’s jackpot is €7,350.

The senior ladies travelled to Castlefin last on Sunday night to take on Robert Emmets in their fourth match of the league campaign and won. The result makes it four from four in the league for the league.

The U12 boys played Gaoth Dobhair in Downings on a lovely evening for football. The boys played very well against a slick well organised Gaoth Dobhair side. It was a good competitive game for long periods with Gaoth Dobhair scoring two late goals.

Also well done to our second team who put up a spirited performance against a strong Gaoth Dobhair team. Thanks to coaches Martin Mc Ateer, Ciaran Gallagher and Aidan Heraghty.

Also a massive thanks to Bubbles and the Downings club for use of the pitch and fantastic facilities as our own pitch is closed due to the ongoing fencing work.

The U14 girls had another fruitful trip on Sunday evening as they travelled to Machaire Gathlán to take on Gaoth Dobhair in their fourth outing of the competition.

CLOUGHANEELY

Last weekend’s fixtures against Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar were postponed due to bereavement. On behalf of the club we wish to extend our condolences to the Harley, Coyle and Sweeney families on the sad passing of Mary Coyle. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 6,7,10,11,14,19. Níor bhuaigh aon duine an pota óir. Bhí duine ámhain ann le 5 uimhir; comhghairdeas James Gaffer, Dunmore Lane a bhaineann €100. Tá €7,050 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn. Tá na ticéid le fáil in Óstán Loch Altan agus i ngnólachtaí eile sa pharóiste.

Well done to our U-16s who had a good win over Moville in their championship match on Monday evening. They also defeated Naomh Muire last week.

Foireann CCF Faoi 14 isteach fríd go dtí cluiche leath cheannais Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachta Tuasceart nuair a bhfuair said lamh an uachtar thar Baile Na nGalloglach an tseachtain seo caite. Fuair na gasuraí scóranna go leor.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad 1, 2, 9 agus 24 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €5,400 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann:Cian Sharkey, Mullaghduff, Aidan Boyle, Denis Ward, David McCarron, PJ and Marie O Donnell.

We're holding a celebration of Scor night in our clubhouse on Friday 26th April. This is to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Scor. There's loads of entertainment on the night with some of those who competed in Scor from our own club and visiting clubs taking part. Admission is free and there's tea and refreshments on offer. Show starts at 8pm. Don't miss a great night of music, song, dance and drama

MILFORD

The senior team welcomed reigning Ulster Champions Gaoth Dobhair to Moyle Park on Easter Sunday, and lost. The reserves also suffered defeat against Gaoth Dobhair.

The senior ladies hosted Moville on Easter Monday. Both sides produced a fantastic advertisement for ladies football in front of a large home crowd. The girls played some excellent football over the hour and found themselves in front early in the second half after being seven points down at one stage in the first half. The big difference on the day was Moville’s ability to find the back of the net and ran out 8-7 to 1-10 winners.

Hard luck to Megan Ryan, Niamh Carr and Megan Ferry who were members of the Donegal Ladies team who were defeated by Galway in the league semi-final last Saturday.

The u16 boys team had a busy Easter period as they had two games over the course of the weekend. On Good Friday they hosted Termon in the Northern Board League semi-final. In front of a big crowd the boys produced an excellent team performance to book their place in the regional decider against Gaoth Dobhair.

On Easter Monday they kicked off their Championship campaign with an away trip to Buncrana. At the end of the hour the sides couldn’t be separated and the match ended in a draw.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 9-10-19-26. The jackpot was not won. Two peoples matched two and won €25 each. They were The Bradley Cousins, C/O Bingo and Ger Hardiman, Glentidally, Ramelton. The jackpot this week is €1550.

The club held a wonderfully successful first Easter Camp last week. There was a huge turnout with 117 children registered for three days. . We would like to thank all the coaches and officials who so willingly gave up their time to ensure the smooth running of the camp. We were delighted that current Donegal Senior footballer Caolan Ward was on hand to give out the Goodie Bags on Thursday.

We would like to thank Fiona Boyle, the Tobacco Cessation Advisor, Health and Wellbeing Division HSE West, for launching our Smoke Free Grounds on Easter Sunday. This initiative is part of our Healthy Club Programme which aims to create a smoke free environment to protect the health of everyone who is involved directly or indirectly with the club by keeping them safe from all tobacco related harm.