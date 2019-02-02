Donegal get off to a brilliant start with a win over All-Ireland champions Dublin

Donegal got their Lidl Ladies National League campaign off to brilliant start with an away win over All-Ireland champions Dublin, this evening, in Croke Park.



Donegal ……… 1-11

Dublin ………….1-7

The Ulster champions had four points to spare over the double champions with team captain Karen Guthrie turning in a player of the match performance from wing forward.

The Glenfin woman scored a goal and three points with ace markswoman Geraldine McLaughlin posting most of the points.

Donegal, who started with new look side with five debutants, led by a goal 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time.

Guthrie netted the goal in the opening five minutes while Geraldine McLaughlin kicked four of the five points. Niamh McEvoy, Carla Rowe, Aoife Kane, Siobhan Killeen scored the first half Dublin points.

Donegal continued to dominate on the resumption and with McLaughlin in fine scoring form they had stretched their lead out to six points.

Donegal led 1-10 to 0-7 before Lyndsey Davey struck the Dublin goal in the early seconds of the final quarter.

But Donegal were not going to be caught and they closed out the game with McLaughlin knocking over the insurance point in injury time.

This was a big win for Donegal against the double champions on their own patch and especially with so many new faces.

Donegal face Mayo next Sunday, at home, in what is the first of three home games in-a-row.

DONEGAL: Aisling Nee; Cara Hegarty, Emer Gallagher, Evelyn McGinley; Treasa Doherty, Nicole McLaughlin, Niamh Carr; Katy Herron, Niamh Boyle; Karen Guthrie (1-3), Niamh Hegarty, Amy Boyle Carr; Geraldine McLaughlin (0-8), Megan Ryan, Ciara Grant.

DUBLIN SCORERS: Lyndsey Davey (1-0), Carla Rowe, Nicole Owens (0-2) each, Niamh McEvoy, Aoife Kane, Siobhan Killeen (0-1)