John McEniff appointed Donegal GAA PRO

Donegal GAA has a new PRO following the appointment of Realt Na Mara clubman John McEniff.

The new man was ratified by the Donegal County Committee at their monthly meeting last night (Monday) in the Villa Rosa Hotel, in Ballybofey.

He replaces Ed Byrne who stepped down at last December’s County Convention having completed five years in the position.

John McEniff is an economist by profession is well know in GAA circles right around the county from his involvement with the Realt Na Mara club, the southern regional board and a number of county underage teams and development squads.

He takes up duty immediately and will also be automatically a member of the county executive/management team.

Ed Byrne who stepped down under the five year rule moves to the Ulster Council and joins P J McGowan as one of Donegal’s two representatives on the provincial body.