Big guns returning as Donegal turn thoughts to Allianz League

Paddy McGrath, Leo McLoone and Eoghan Bán Gallagher are due to return to training tonight (Tuesday) as Donegal turn their attentions to the Allianz National Football League.

The trio’s return is a timely boost for Donegal manager Declan Bonner as he turns his thoughts to Sunday week’s league opener against Clare in Ennis.

Their return was confirmed by the Donegal boss following Sunday's Dr. McKenna Cup semi-final defeat by Armagh in Omagh.

“I expect Paddy McGrath, Leo McLoone and Eoghan Bán Gallagher on the pitch this week,” the Donegal boss said.

In the case of Michael Murphy who had knee surgery before Christmas, and Frank McGlynn who is being rested, Bonner said it may be a few more weeks before they are back,

It is understood management are hoping to have Murphy and McGlynn back for the second part of the league.

Donegal will play in Division Two of the Allianz League this season along with Clare, Meath, Tipperary, Fermanagh, Armagh, Cork and Kildare.

Donegal have four home games - Meath, Fermanagh, Armagh and Kildare. The three away games are all against Munster opposition in Clare, Tipperary and Cork.

They open their campaign on Sunday week, January 27, and they will bring down the curtain on the league games at home to Kildare.

Donegal will be without the Gaoth Dobhair players and Stephen McMenamin of Red Hughs until the end of their club campaigns.