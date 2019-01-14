Donegal will face Tyrone in the Ulster Senior championship

Donegal will begin the defence of their Ulster Ladies Senior Championship crown against Tyrone.

The game has been pencilled in for Saturday June 1, with the winners facing Cavan two weeks later, on Saturday, June 15, in the semi-final.

The game against Tyrone is a home tie for Donegal. Monaghan and Armagh meet in the first of the semi-finals on Saturday June 8.The Ulster final has been fixed for Sunday, June 30.

Donegal are the reigning champions and are bidding for the county’s first three in a row.

They defeated Armagh to win only the county’s third Ulster senior crown last summer.

They are currently preparing for the start of the Lidl Ladies National Football League. They begin their campaign with a mouthwatering opening round tie away to All-Ireland champions Dublin, on February 1.

Maxi Curran, joint manager with Damian Devaney last season, is the team manager.