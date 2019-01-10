Donegal GAA
Listen - Martin McElhinney's reaction to playing the milestone 100th game for Donegal
Martin McElhinney receives the crystal vase to mark his 100th game from Donegal chairman Mick McGrath.
Martin McElhinney played his 100th game for Donegal last night against Cavan, in Ballybofey,in the Dr McKenna Cup. After the game the St Michael's clubman told Tom Comack there were many highs and lows in those 100 games but he enjoyed every minute in the green and gold jersey of Donegal.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on