St Eunan's flying Finn had a big 2018

Cormac Finn won six medals five championship and one league medal

A young St Eunan’s dual player had a year to remember in 2018 on the football and hurling fields of Donegal.

Cormac Quinn is the player in question and on the Friday night before Christmas he rounded off the 2018 playing season by winning a sixth Donegal club winners medals.

The boys from O’Donnell Park defeated Buncrana, in the Donegal U21 hurling championship final to complete a clean sweep of success at minor and U21 in both football and hurling.

Four of those medals were won in football and two were in hurling with five of them championship medals and one a league winners medal.

Cormac a student at St Eunan’s College was a key player on the St Eunan’s minor and U21 football championship teams and the clubs minor and U21 championship hurling winning teams.

The versatile Cormac who plays in a number of positions was also an influential St Eunan’s senior reserve league and championship double winning side.

He was the only player to start all six finals and was man of the match in both the hurling and football minor championship deciders.

Cormac also played a lead role on St Eunan’s Ulster Minor championship run to the Ulster semi-final before being pipped by newly crowned champions Bellaghy.

And he hasn’t given up on an Ulster winners medal. He is looking forward to the Ulster U21 club championship and is also a member of the St Eunan’s College team that are looking forward to an Ulster Colleges MacRory Cup and is a member of the Donegal U-20 squad also in championship training with Donegal.