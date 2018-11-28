Donegal GAA Clubcall:  This this week's latest news from your local club

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €8200 on Monday night. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Catherine Greene, Drimark and Cieran Meehan, Dromore. The numbers drawn were 1, 7, 18, 22.



NAOMH COLUMBA

The club held our annual underage presentation night on Saturday. The various teams were honoured for their achievements during the year. We would like to thank all the parents/coaches and players and especially Frank McGlynn who was our special guest. A big thanks to everyone who helped out in the kitchen on the night and also to bennys and Ann-Marie Kelly for the food.

A reminder our agm is being held this Saturday the 1st at 3pm in the clubhouse.

Colaiste na Carraige in association with CLG Naomh Columba and CLG Cill Chartha are hosting a Health and Wellbeing evening in memory of Lewis MacIver, on his 25 anniversary.

This very special event will take place on Friday November 30th at 7.30pm, in the school gym. Guest speaker on the night will be Jason Black. We invite and encourage all members of the local community to attend.



ST MICHAEL’S

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 4,5,6,14,15,19. There were four Match 5 winners - Mary Sheridan, Gortnalake, John Nelis Creeslough, McCallion, Fanmore and Adrian McTeague, Gortnalake, Creeslough. They won €25 each. This week’s jackpot is €7550.

The club annual general meeting will take place in the Massinass Centre, in Creeslough on this Friday, 30th November at 7pm.

Please note that the pitch at The Bridge in Dunfanaghy is now closed for the season.

Massive thank you to everyone who came out and done the 5k or helped in any way your support was greatly appreciated.

The prize winners were:Karen Gallagher-Four Lanterns voucher, Packie Doohan- Sweets, Kate Toye-biscuits, Evelyn Toye-Arena 7 voucher, Peter Toner-Homeland voucher, Hannah Mc Sharry-Mulroy - Woods voucher, Michael McColgan-sweets, Mairead Gallagher - Sweets, Vicky Massey-biscuits, Kayleigh Stewart- Pet Shop voucher, Tina Brady- Fitness voucher, Mary McGee- Four Lanterns voucher, Shauna Mitchell- Olivia voucher, Margaret McGettigan- Century Cinema voucher, Shaun Langan- Station House voucher, Mary McColgan- Watson voucher, Bill Durning- McCormacks voucher, Geraldine Doohan- The Mill, Noreen Friel- Picture, Dylan McGee, Mary McIntyre, Annmarie Kelly- Sweets.

We are still seeking managers for under 14, under 16 and minor boys.

Anyone interested in managing or even willing to help please contact Colette Alcorn 085 1398321.



NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

The clubs agm will take place at Blush Beauty, Butcher Street, Lifford on Monday December 10, at 7pm. Can all nomination forms please be returned to club secretary Danielle Devine by Friday 30th of November, by emailing, secretary.stpatrickslifford.donegal@gaa.ie

It is important that all club members attend, we would also like to take this opportunity to welcome new people to get involved with the club and also passed members who have been inactive recently.

There was no winner of this weeks lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 5, 17, 24, 31. A number of people matched two numbers and each share the runners up prize receiving €20 each. Pat Farry, Annie Clarke, Gena McGavigan, Rosiemarie McGowan and Conan Hegarty Mitchell. This week’s lotto jackpot is €4600.

The club has started selling the national club draw tickets for 2019.



LETTERKENNY GAELS

The minor footballers had two points to spare over Ardara in the Division Two All County League quarter final on Saturday. This Saturday the lads will take on Glenfin in the semifinal in Killygordon at 12 noon.

Comhghairdeas ó chroí to our céilí dancers Sorcha agus Grainne ni Fhril, Grace agus Clara ní Giolla Bhuidhe, Ciara ní Chathail agus Ella Dadon on their County Scór na nÓg success.

Michael Sweeney is county champion for his recitation of 'Waiting for my Dad' written by Brian Sweeney. All will go forward now to the Ulster semi-final next Saturday 1 December. Congratulations also to the cast of 'The AGM' who represented Letterkenny Gaels in the drama section of Scór na nÓg. Míle buíochas do achán duine a thug tacaíocht agus comhairle do na h-Iomaitheoirí uilig.

ON Sunday week, December 9, Letterkenny Gaels will host a traditional music session in the Glass Lobby at the Silver Tassie Hotel from 3-5pm.



AODH RUADH

The club agm took place on Sunday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. There were almost 40 in attendance as we looked back on a successful 2018 and made plans for the coming season.

The agm then proceeded to the election of officers with the following posts being filled. Patrons Father Ó Fearrai and Fr McGroarty; president: Owen Roe O'Neill; vice -presidents: Peter Conlon, PJ Buggy, John Magee, Michael McLoone, Tom Gallagher, John Murphy and Alan Kane; chairman: William Doogan; vice-chairman: Tom Daly; secretary: Lisa McTernan; treasurer: Sabrina Brosnan; assistant treasurer: Sarah Daly; PRO: John Hughes; oifigeach na Gaeilge: Alan Sweeny and Eamonn Martin Maguire; substitute county board delegates: John Travers and Diarmaid Keon; health and wellbeing officer: Philip McLoone; child protection officer: John Travers; director of coaching: Brian Roper. The only post left unfilled was that of assistant secretary.

Also voted onto the committee on the evening were Pat McGrath, Dinny Loughlin, Brian Gillespie, Anthony Coughlin, Peter Horan, Sylvester Maguire, Gerald McGloin, Maurice McLaughlin, Gerard Ferguson, Catherine McKee and Mick McGrath, with allowance made for further members to be appointed at the January executive meeting.



The Park Committee agm was also held with the following officer posts being filled. chairman: Tom Daly; secretary: Conal Gallagher;assistant secretary: Peter Conlon; treasurer: David McLoone; bingo treasurer: David McLoone; PRO: Michael Daly.

A very well attended Bord na nÓg AGM took place last Wednesday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. The following appointments were made on the evening. Chairman, David O'Donnell; secretary, Lisa McTernan; under 8 management, Packie McGrath and Liam Hassett; under 10 management, Damian Conlon and Niall McCready; under 12 management, Paul Gillespie and David O'Donnell; under 14 management, Alan Sweeny and Kerry Ryan; Minor management, Peter Boyle. The posts of under 6 and under 16 management remain to be filled. Anyone interested in these positions is asked to contact either David O'Donnell on 087-7972101 or Lisa McTernan on 086-2338636.

The juvenile hurling committee held their agm last Monday.This season saw a number of successes for the underage hurlers the most notable being the capturing of the under 14 A league and championship titles.

The following positions were filled on the night. chairman, John Rooney; secretary, Denis Daly; assistant secretary, Lorraine Duffy; Lotto Co-ordinator, Teresa Maguire; Under 8 management, John Larkin, Liam Mealiff and others to be appointed; under 10 management, Peter Horan and Gregory Gallagher; under 12 management, Paul Sheridan and Mark Sheerin; under 14 management will be discussed at the January meeting; under 16 management, Denis Daly; minor management will be discussed at the January meeting. If anyone is interested in getting involved in underage hurling please contact John Rooney on 086-2587793.

The closing event of the underage football season, the presentation evening, took place last Saturday in an Abbey Centre packed to capacity. Presentations were made to all male and female footballer aged 16 and under by county star Jamie Brennan.

The winners were as follows. U8 girls:player's player: Lexi Mae Roper; most improved player: Kali Gallagher; U8 boys: player's player: Anthony Duffy; most improved player: Oisin McGrath; U10 girls: player's player: Niamh Duffy; most improved player: Louisa McCusker; U10 boys: player's player: Joe Gibbions; most improved player: MJ Ward; U12 girls: team one player's player: Maura O'Sullivan; team one most improved player: Roise Conlon; team two player's player: Cameron Gallagher; team two most improved player: Orlaith Toland; U12 boys: player's player: Caolan McCauley; most improved player: Morgan McNamee; U13 girls: player's player: Annie Keon; most improved player: Orlaith O'Neill; U13 boys: player's player: Eoghan Kelly; most improved player: Aidan Sweeney; U14 girls: player's player: Caoimhe Hughes-O'Brien; most improved player: Ciara Caldwell; U14 boys: player's player: Aaron Cullen; most improved player: Aaron Neilan; U16 girls: player's player: Caoimhe Keon; most improved player: Caoimhe McCauley; U16 boys: player's player: David Doherty; most improved player: Mitchell McLaughlin.

The final award of the night was for the Bord na nÓg personality of the year and the worthy recipient was Paul Gillespie. That brought the curtain down on a great celebration of underage football in the magnificently refurbished Abbey Centre. A gallery of almost 350 pictures from the night will be online in the next few days.

The curtain came down on the under 13 season last Friday evening when Michaela McCaffrey's team played Fódhla Sheerin's team in the final of the Joe Roper Memorial Cup.

Michaela’s team ran out winners by two points.

The club is asking all members, players, former players and supporters at home and abroad to help it maximise the sale of Club National GAA Draw tickets over the next eight weeks.



REALT NA MARA (BUNDORAN)

There was no winner of this week’s bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 2, 3, 7,12, 15.The €50 winners were Carol McKenna, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, Michael Harkin Buncrana, Kathleen O Neill, Ballyshannon.

This week's jackpot will be €1550.

The agm will take place on Sunday December 9 in the Great Northern Hotel at 2pm

If you wish to nominate a member to serve as an officer of the club or to put forward a proposal for debate please forward to our club secretary Gerry Breslin at secretary.bundoran.donegal@gaa.ie or text to 0872443414 before Sunday Dec 2nd

Please don't forget to donate to the parachute jump fundraiser being undertaken by four of the underage girls brave parents.

Anyone wishing to get matters included in the club notes could they please email them to the club PRO by Sunday night to buscarr69@gmail.com



NAOMH BRID

The seniors took on Buncrana on Sunday afternoon in O Donnell Park. Naomh Brid had a strong side and both teams had a big interest in this game – a win guaranteed Division Two football.

Unfortunately our side went down on the day. Well done to all the team, management, backroom staff for all their hard work and endeavour this season. Let's hope we can build on developments this season and be stronger and more successful next season.

The agm will take place in the clubhouse on Sunday, December 2, at 6.30pm.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €1950. The

numbers drawn were 2, 11, 12, 17, 24. The €25 winners were Mary Ward, Catherine Gallagher, McDaid Clan, Kevin Mundy.



CILL CHARTHA

The club hosted their underage presentation night on Friday in the Blue Haven. Thanks to all who attended and to all who organised the event and to The Blue Haven and to all managers, minor board members and to all who helped out in any way over the year thank you for everything.

The club agm was held on Sunday in the parish hall with still positions to fill so if anyone is interested in helping out please get in touch. Confirmed positions chairman: John Carr, vice chairman: Mickey Doherty, PRO: James Byrne, field chairmain: Aidan Gallagher while county delegates remain the same. Barry Doherty has stayed on as senior manager.

Week five winners in ten week draw winners were- €1000 - Aodh O’Donnell, Derrylathan,€500 -Trevor McBrearty, Drimnafinagle , €300 Maureen, John and Brian, Derrylathan, €200 Roseleen Curran, Bogagh, Maura Clarke, Curtis and Cait Boyle, Straleel.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 9, 13, 21, 26.

The winners were; €50 Deirdre O’Gara, c/o Kilcar Post Office; €30 -Margaret and Declan Callaghan, Leitir; €20- David and Ethna Cassidy, Largymore and Eamonn Carr, Westend Kilcar.This week’s jackpot is €2,700.



AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad 6, 10, 17 agus 23 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €3,300 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann Irene Ward, Diamond, Dungloe, Mark Ward, Lackenagh, Burtonport, David Ward, Quay Road, Dungloe, Rosaleen O Donnell, Main Street, Dungloe, John Christopher Boyle, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

Club 200+ draw winners were ;€1,000 -Doalty and Breda Boyle; €500 - Peggy O Donnell, €100 - Mary Mc Gee; €100 - Finian Sharkey, Stephen Doogan, Jimmy Sharkey, Noreen McGarvey, Anthony Ward, Daniel Bonner, John Ward, Agnes and Denis Bonner.



ST EUNAN’S

The minor boys defeated Four Masters to claim the County League

title to add to the championship won in September, on Saturday, in Glenfin. They travel

to Belfast this Sunday for a meeting with Tyrone champions Errigal Ciaran.

The St. Eunan’s Schools League had it’s second week of games on the astro turf pitch on

Sunday morning and there was a great turnout of girls from all local schools. It’s back to the

boys this week before taking a break into the New Year.



Comhghairdeas le Katie Coyle who won the county final of Scór na nÓg in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair in the solo singing category. Well done also to the quiz team of Lorcan O’Donnell, Liam Hannigan, Donnacha Devenney and Ciarán Moore who won the county final of Tráth na gCeist. The ballad group of Sadbh agus Cormac Breathnach, Róise agus Gráinne Ní Dhomhnaill agus Sinéad

McIntyre also performed well as did our finalist in the recitation Síofra Harvey but unfortunately, lost out on the day. We wish our club and indeed all our county champions all the best in the Ulster semi-final in Silverbridge on Saturday 1 st December. Go néirigh go geal leo.

Arís mile buíochas to Sinéad Ní Dhomhnaill for her tremendous work in preparing the club for Scór na nÓg this year.

The senior presentation night has been provisionally set for December 22 and the minor board presentation for Decemeber 29, in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

The senior board agm will take place on Sunday, December 23 at 3pm in the Clubhouse.



ST NAUL’S

Congratulations to Donna Campbell who has been elected chairperson of the ladies board and Mary Lynch as secretary.

It was such a dissapointment for our Under 21 who fought so valiantly on Saturday to be pipped by one point at the final whistle. Well done to all our players, managers and support team.

The annual dinner dance is taking place on Friday December 28 in the Millpark Hotel. Tickets are €30 and available from the club executive.

There will be the annual Boxing Day 5Km again this year.



TIR CONAILL HARPS (GLASGOW)



Tir Conaill Harps GAC will shortly begin the celebrations to mark it’s 25 th anniversary since it’s foundation in the south side of the city. To mark the occasion the club will unveil an ambitious three yeardevelopment plan at the Glencairn Social Club, Mill Street, Glasgow, on Wednesday 12 th December, at 7.30pm. It is the intention of the club to attract a lot of former players and members to the launch to re-connect with them.

Club volunteers have been working on the plan since June, with the intention of transforming the club’s fortunes both on and off the field. More than forty members have participated in the preparation of the plan with key initiatives including coaching, fund-raising, communication and club structures being addressed. There has also been widespread discussion on how to mark the club’s 25 years in the city of Glasgow with a dinner and a memorial service for deceased members among several ideas put forward.

This is an open invitation to anyone who has had a connection with the club to come along and listen to our plans and hopefully get involved in building our future.



