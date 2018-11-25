Heartbreak for Naomh Brid as Buncrana are promoted

It was late heartbreak for Naomh Brid as John Campbell scored a late goal for Buncrana to clinch promotion in a keenly fought Division Three play-off in O’Donnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

Buncrana . . . 1-8

Naomh Brid . . . 0-8

Campbell pounced with three minutes of normal time remaining to hit the Naomh Brid net and put Buncrana back in front, 1-6 to 0-8.

Naomh Brid, who played most of the second half with 14 players after Henry Duignan was sent off early in the second half, did press in injury time.

But it was to no avail and Buncrana closed out the game with points from Campbell and Odhran Doherty.

Action from O'Donnell Park where Buncrana got the better of Naomh Brid. Pictures: Brian McDaid

It was rough justice on Naomh Brid who had led for most of the game and had finished up in second place in the league table on score difference.

The first half was pretty even and scores were few and far between as the sides were level three times.

Buncrana got off to the livelier start and were the better looking side early on. But as the half wore on Naomh Brid familiarised themselves with their surroundings.

And while the men from the south of the county were giving away a few pounds in the physical stakes, they were the more polished outfit in the second quarter.

And with Darragh Brogan and Declan McCafferty creating and carving openings they finished the half strong and deservedly had their noses in front at half-time.

McCafferty, with one delightful strike and a 40 metre free, and a massive long range effort from play off the boot of Darragh Brogan helped Naomh Brid into the lead, 0-4 to 0-3 at half-time.

Oisin Doherty had opened the scoring for Buncrana on six minutes from a 13 metre free. The centre half-forward tapped over after Ben Bradley had been picked out by Darach O’Connor with a brilliant diagonal ball.

Declan McCafferty, after a good patient build up and a final ball from Darragh Brogan, had Naomh Brid up and running three minutes later.

Ben Bradley from play and Caolan McGonagle from a '45 scored the other first half Buncrana points.

Callum Gallagher hit two quick points to one from John Campbell as Naomh Brid edged two points ahead ten minutes into the new half.

And though Naomh Brid suffered a double blow with the loss of Henry Duignan to two yellow cards and playmaker Darragh Brogan to injury, they were still two up entering the final quarter as they led 0-7 to 0-5.

With a draw sufficient for Buncrana, Caolan McGonagle with a long range free from close to the sideline made it a one point game.

And the clinching goal from Campbell ensured the momentum was with Buncrana and despite a gallant effort the mountain was just too high for Naomh Brid.

Naomh Brid, after a great season, stay in Division Three and it is Buncrana who will join Killybegs in Division Two next season.

BUNCRANA: Sean Parker; Stephen Doherty, Conor Grant, Adran McColgan; Aidan Stokes, William McLaughlin, Ryan McElhinney; Peter McLaughlin, Caolan McGonagle (0-2, 1f, ‘45); Adrian Doherty, Oisin Doherty (0-1), Oisin Flaherty; Ben Bradley (0-1), John Campbell (1-3, 2f), Darach O’Connor.

Subs: Odhran Doherty (0-1) for O O’Flaherty h/t; Stephen Doherty for C Grant 34; Noel McLaughlin for Adrian Doherty 62.

NAOMH BRID; Padraig McDaid; Lee O'Leary, Clint Walsh, Sam Burgess; Eoin McGonigle, Sean Gormley, Jamie Timoney; Henry Duignan, Ross Gallagher (0-1); Liam Duffy, Darragh Brogan (0-2, 1f), Declan McCaffert y(0-2); Gearoid Gallagher, Callum Gallagher (0-2, 1f), Ryan Brogan.

Subs: Ryan O’Leary for S Burgess 34; Cian Gallagher for D Brogan 39 inj;

REFEREE: James Connor (St Eunan’s).