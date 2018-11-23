Killybegs finally make it back to Division Two, in ACFL 

Killybegs are back playing in Division Two of the Donegal All-County-Football League and they have finally ended the club’s wait to clinch the Division Three League title and promotion.

In the second of their imposed promotion play-off games they defeated Buncrana in Convoy.

They had defeated Naomh Brid in the first of the three way play-off games the week before. They won that game 3-10 to 2-5.

Hugh McFadden kicked 0-6, five of them from placed balls and young Ryan Cunningham posted 0-5, two of them for placed balls in the 0-14 to 0-12 win over the Buncrana men.

After being initially awarded the Division Three title and subsequently being forced into playing for the title and promotion it was a sense of relief all around from Killybegs players, management and supporters at the final whistle.

No one felt that relief more than manager John Cunningham.

“It is a huge sense of relief though the only bonus is our lads will get a chance to celebrate winning the league twice” was the Killybegs manager’s initial reaction to the result.

“All credit to our fellows, they have been very committed all year and I think it is a just reward for them. It would be a huge disappointment to the players if they didn’t get promoted.

“Thankfully they did. This is a step in the right direction for us and hopefully next year we can keep improving and that we have everybody and build on this season.”

Killybegs got the game off to a great start and hit three points in the opening three minutes and were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead at the end of the first quarter.

“We were flying and we struck the post. A great move down the right wing and Ryan Cunningham, a great man to score a goal, whacked a shot off the post. If that had gone in it would put us 1-4 to 0-1 ahead.

“It would have set us up nicely but it didn’t happen and they came down the field and won a few frees and worked themselves back into the game. It was all to play for at half-time.”

Killybegs lead by four points at the break, 0-8 to 0-4.

The Inishowen men were strong in the early minutes of the second half and cut the Killybegs lead back to a single point inside the opening 12 minutes of the new half.

A Kevin Martin saved penalty after 20 minutes from John Campbell was the big score of the opening half hour.

“Kevin, after the last couple games, said most of the saves he made all year fell to the opposition and eventually ended up in the net.Thankfully this time around he scrambled back and got the ball before he crossed the line.

“We won the throw-in (second half) and Daniel Breslin got isolated on the sideline and was blown for over carrying which was disappointing for us because we were hoping to work a score.

“They went down the field and scored and it was all to play for then. It was tit for tat after that there was a lot of hard play. I think there was a lot of honesty from the two sides.”

The sides were level three minutes into the final quarter before Michael Gallagher and Hugh McFadden made sure of the victory with late strikes.

“We showed a lot of composure towards the end to break through for a number of scores.”

The result means Killybegs bounce right back and make the leap back to Division Two after just one season in the third division.

“It is very important to go up. It would have been a severe blow to the players and it is important they came through on the right side.

“We are very thankful that we have a talented group of young players. They are willing to work hard and hopefully we can keep them together and see where it takes us.”

Naomh Brid play Buncrana on Sunday to determine who claims the second promotion place.