DONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad 1, 4, 22 agus 23 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €3,200 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann; Alan Boyle, Pole Road, John McCready, Main Street, Dungloe, Patricia O’Donnell, Cloughwally, Kathleen McDwyer, Kerrytown,Kitty Patterson, Annagry.

The club agm takes place on Sunday 25th of November at 1pm in our clubhouse. Officers nomination / club motion forms are available from Dungloe Post Office and must be returned to Adrian Alcorn, club secretary by Friday 23rd of November.

CLOUGHANEELY

The deadline for expressions of interest for the senior management position has been extended to November 23rd. Please contact Martin on (086) 311 9186 or email secretary.cloughaneely.donegal@gaa.ie

The club agm will take place on Sunday, December 2 in Óstan Loch Áltan at 5 pm. All nomination forms should be returned to Martin at this point.

Beidh ar ndinnéar bliantúil ar súil ar 28ú Nollaig san Óstan Loch Áltan. Is é Uachtaran C.L.G. Sean Ó h-Órain a bheidh ina aoi speisialta ar an oíche. Beidh muid ag tabhairt aitheantais i mbliana dona foirne a bhaint Comortas Naisiúnta Peil na Gaeltachta sna blianta 1992 and1993.

The lotto numbers drawn Wednesday last week were: 8,10,12,16,18,20. The jackpot was not won. We had 14 match 4s and the one winner drawn for the €100 is Kevin McFadden, Clonbara. The jackpot this week is €6,000.

The winners in the October 100 club draw were:€500 - Teaghlach MhicGeidigh,

€100- each to Shaun McClafferty , Fr Sean Gallagher, Moya Mulhern, Bernard Boyle and Murt Collins.

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

The club's AGM will now take place at Blush Beauty, Butcher Street, Lifford on Monday the 10 of December at 7pm.

Nominations returned to club secretary Danielle Devine by Friday 30th of November, by emailing secretary.stpatrickslifford.donegal@gaa.ie .It is important that all club members attend, we would also like to take this opportunity to welcome new people to get involved with the club and also passed members who have been inactive recently.

There was no winner of this weeks lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 10, 15, 16,27. A number of people matched two numbers and each share the runners up prize receiving of €20 each.They were Pat Farry,Thomas McGrath, Stephen Brown, Michael Maguire.

ST NAUL’S

The minor board would like to thanks everyone who attended the presentation evening, especially Stephen Griffin who was this year’s guest of honour.

The ladies board agm.will take place tonight (Thursday)at 7.30pm in the club house.

The club wishes every success to our dancers Jamie and Orla Kennedy, Ella Byrne,Chloe Hughes, Orla Moohan and Keelan Morrow who participate in the county final on Sunday the 25th at 3pm in the Amharclann, Gweedore.

It was a nail biting U-21 county final in MacCumhaill Park on Saturday resulting in a draw after extra time. The team play against Milford again on Saturday with venue to be decided. Come out and support the game on Saturday afternoon.

The senior board agm takes place on Thursday at 8.30 pm.

The Slotto numbers drawn last week were 7,2,3,5,1,4.6. There was no winner of the jackpot and the consolation prize of €80 was won by Rosie McLoone.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 2, 3, 7, 16.The €50 winners were Francis Shannon, Belturbet, Kaiden Donnelly, Ederney, Ann McGrath Bayview, Bundoran.This week's jackpot is €1500.

Bord na nOg would like to express a big thank you to all those people who bought tickets and came out in such large numbers to our annual social on Friday night.

A special thank you to all the musicians and the McGarrigle family and their staff for hosting the event and for supplying such a great spread of food.

Huge thanks also to all our raffle sponsors Grand Canal Hotel, Dublin, Turf n Surf, Murfsurf Surf Co, Pillbox, Cara, Caroline’s Beauty Rooms, Eclipse Cinema, Frizzell Meats, Stakes Restaurant, Great Northern Hotel, Dr Philip Murphy, Pat Walsh, Sean Gibbons. Thanks also to our 12 ticket sellers.

Congratulations to the Magh Ene Boys U14 squad and their manager James Gilmartin on winning the Donegal U14 B title defeating Deele College on a 5-7 to 3-2 scoreline.

The agm will take place on Sunday December 9, in the Great Northern Hotel at 2pm

If you wish to nominate a member to serve as an officer of the club or to put forward a proposal for debate please forward to our club secretary Gerry Breslin at secretary.bundoran.donegal@gaa.ie or text to 0872443414 before Sunday Nov 25th

Please don't forget to donate to the parachute jump fundraiser being undertaken by four of the underage girls parents. All proceeds in aid of the development of underage girls teams in the club.

ST MICHAEL’S

The annual general meeting of C.L.G. Naomh Micheál will take place in the Massinass Centre, Creeslough on Friday, 30th November at 7pm.

You are all invited to a 5K to raise funds for accommodation and travel expenses for Callum on Sunday the 25th November.

Registration takes place from 1pm at the Wild Atlantic Camp-Walk will start at 2pm. All donations accepted gratefully even if you can't make the walk. Get in touch with Ann Marie Kelly, Danny Ferry or Joanne Hughes if you want to help or donate.

Congratulations and well done to all the children who represented St Michael’s at the weekend in Scór Na nOg.. It is exciting to know the standard of Irish culture is well and thriving in the area. This year St Michael’s participated in the solo singing section, aithriseoireacht / Irish recitation, musical group and ballad section.

Our Ballad Group won their section and are now through to the county final in the Amharclann, Gaoth Dobhair this coming Sunday.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 6,9,10,12,15,18. The Match 5 winners were; Rosemary Ferry, Glassagh, Derrybeg, Donna McGee, Creeslough, Paula Sweeney, Murroe, Dunfanaghy, John McNulty, McNulty’s Bar Creeslough and Odhran McElhinney, Fanmore. Falcarragh. They won €150 each This week’s Jackpot is €7500.

The pitch at the Bridge in Dunfanaghy is now closed for the season.

Tickets for the annual National GAA Club Draw will be on sale shortly priced at €10. The proceeds from this year’s draw is in aid of the St. Michael’s Minor Board and all monies raised by the club stays with the club and will go to supporting underge football in the Creeslough and Dunfanaghy areas.

The minor board held their annual presentation and agm on Friday evening 16th of November. All our underage players in attendance received their medals for their commitment and dedication shown all year and was a great evening for them.

The new committee was formed at the agm is as follows, chairperson Colette Alcorn; assistant-chair Grace-Ann Kelly;secretary Joanne Hughes, assistant Secretary Treasa McGinley; treasurer Peter Toner; assistant treasurer Dan Gill, PRO Anne Sweeney; registrars Paula Sweeney and Janette Sweeney. Ladies delegate Patricia Brown and Helen Gallagher. Northern board delegate Patricia Brown and Gavin McGinley.

Underage managers are; Under 6 manager - Bernard McGinley; Under 8 manager- Enda Boyce; Under 10 managers - Paul Sweeney and Neil Toye; Under 12 manager -Hugh Doyle.

The U14, U16s and minor manager positions were not filled. Girls under 12 manager - Leanne Keaveney; U14s managers - Tina Carolan, Martin McGarvey; U16 manager Aoife McCarthy; minor ladies manager Aoife McCarthy.

AODH RUADH

The club is asking all members, players, former players and supporters at home and abroad to help it maximise the sale of National GAA draw tickets over the next eight weeks.

Tickets are €10 each with five in a book. The funds raised will be retained to provide initial partnership funding to match the €100,000 grant aid negotiated for the provision of a new sand-based playing surface on Fr Tierney Park.

The initial steering committee for the National Club Draw is Gerard Ferguson, Tom Daly, Lisa McTernan, David McLoone, Conal Gallagher and Sarah Daly.

The club agm takes place on Sunday 25th November in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 7pm.

Please note, only those registered by the 31s March deadline are eligible to vote on motions and appointments at the agm.

There was an excellent attendance at the Ladies agm on Thursday, 8th November. After a full review of activities in 2018, matters proceeded to the election of officers. The following posts were filled. Chairperson- Patricia Hill; Secretary- Sabrina Breen-Brosnan; vice-secretary- Jo Jo Warnock; Under 6 managers John Britton and Jo Jo Warnock; Under 8 managers Caroline McGrath and Eamonn O'Donnell; Under 10 Lorraine McPhelim and Andrea Rogers; Under 14 Sandra Sheerin, Anton McGloin and Thomas O'Brien; Under 16 Paul Gillespie, Sylvester Maguire and John Hughes. The posts of under 12 manager and minor manager remain vacant. If interested in these posts please contact a member of the Ladies committee. It was decided to defer discussion regarding the future of the senior team until a specifically convened meeting to address the matter.

The closing event of the underage football season, the presentation evening, takes place this Saturday at the Abbey Centre. All players are to be at the Abbey Centre for 6.30pm sharp with proceedings getting underway at 7pm.

The quiz team of Beth Flood, Laoise Kelly, Lauren McHugh and Clodagh O'Connor performed superbly in the quiz section of the Scór na nÓg semi-final in Drimarone on Sunday 11th November. They won their semi-final with an excellent score of 25 out of 30. They proceed to the county final on Sunday 25th November at 3pm in the Amharclann theatre in Gaoth Dobhair.

Roís Cleary made her Scór na nÓg debut and performed a beautiful rendition of Táimse im Chodladh in the solo singing, but just missed out on qualification for the final. Dáithi and Fódhla Sheerin represented the club in the instrumental group and the young duo played Planxty Irwin and Aaron's Key. They were also unlucky not to qualify, but have many years left at this age level.

There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot of €3,700 drawn on Sunday 11th November. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 4, 9, 10, 16 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Gary Morris, Kinlough; Mary E Patton, Lower Creevy; Ita Doherty, Cluain Barron; Deirdre A McGonigle; and Gary Carty, c/o McGinley's.

There was no winner of last week's Lotto jackpot of €3,800. The winning numbers drawn were 6, 7, 8, 11, 13 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Olga Brennan, Lawne Park; John Flaherty, Portnason; Barry Ward, Askill; Sarah Mahon, c/o The Lantern Bar; and Bridget Shiels, Dunmuckrim. Next draw is in the Bridgend Bar with a jackpot of €3,900.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €1900. The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 13, 14, 19. The €25 winners were Donal McDaid, Mary Kerrigan, Raymond Mc Grory, John McIntyre. The next draw will take place in the Country Inn, Laghey on the 26th of November.

The agm will take place 2 December at 6.30pm in the clubhouse. There is a club meeting on 23rd November Friday at 8pm.

Best of luck to our senior team who bid for promotion on Sunday against Buncrana. The match will take place in Convoy at 4.30pm.

BUNCRANA

Well done to club man Shane McLaughlin who completed his Sea2Summit challenge in Mayo, on Saturday, 10th November; just ten months after two brain surgeries.

The club had representatives at Scór na nOg in Burt on Saturday 10th November.

Aoife Lennon gave a great performance in the amhranaíocht aonair (solo singing) but sadly bowed out of the competition.

However, our young tra na gceist team won their semi final and now go forward to the County Final in Gaoth Dobhair on 25th November. Team members are Liam Jordan, Liam McCay, Sean Daly and Aine Jordan.

The art competition for our Community Health and Well Being day.1st - Erin Doherty in 6th class at Scoil Iosagain; 2nd - Daithi Mc Brearty in 6th class at St. Oran's; 3rd - Aoibheann Doherty in 5th class at Scoil Iosagain.

We had over 200 entries. Thanks to Scoil Mhuire art teacher, Ms. Rois Deeney, for selecting the winners.

Well done to former senior ladies player Alana McConalogue on winning the Bahrain Games with the Arabian Celts.

Our U10, U11 and U12 girls football coach, Claire Doherty, has been shortlisted for the Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year Award!

Well done and good luck Claire from everyone at Buncrana GAA, and in the entire community, to as you also do so much for the local school teams.

The overall winner will be announced on 2nd December and voting is now open for Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year Award.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto winning numbers last week were; 5,7,6,3,2,8,1,4. Michael Bonner matched first three to win €60. The jackpot this week is €9,900.

The Bord nà nÓg agm will take place on Tuesday 27th of November at 8pm in the clubhouse.

The underage presentation night and disco will take place on Sunday 2nd of December from 5pm until 7pm.

Well done to the minor boys who beat St Eunans in a playoff on Sunday in Glenfin. This puts them through to play Malin in the county quarter next weekend.

Hard luck to the U-21 team who put in a spirited performance against St Eunan’s in the county A final last Saturday.

The annual club mass for deceased members will take place in the Club House on Thursday the 29th of November at 7.30pm.

Congratulations to Yvonne Bonner on her award as the 2018 Donegal Ladies Footballer of the Year.

IORRAS

The Match "N" Win numbers drawn last week were 6, 12, 20 and 24. The jackpot was not won so €6,420 is up for grabs on Thursday night.

The €15 winners were Elizabeth Donaghey, Dunaff.Roisin O'Donnell, Magheramore.

Chloe and Rebecca McGilloway, Roxtown, James B Kelly, Dunaff,Angela Diver, Roxtown.

The underage presentation night takes place on Thursday November 29th in the Ballyliffin Hotel. Can all coaches check with parents and guardians of their respective age groups to find out who will be attending and contact Susan McCarron with numbers on 0863945954. Adult meal €12 And child €6.

Good luck to Brónach Harkin who will represent the club in the county final of Scór Na nÓg in Gweedore on Sunday in the solo singing.

The club will be celebrating our 50th Anniversary in 2019. To mark this special occasion the club will be publishing a book on the club history.

So looking for old photographs, particularly, if you have any old original photographs from 1980s-2009 or paper articles etc (all items will be returned), we would be delighted to hear from you. Please contact the following 50th Committee members if you can help; Rose Kelly (0877770639 or by email; pro.urris.donegal@gaa.ie, Edward McLaughlin (0863390199) and Danny Friel (0868290220}.

The club agm takes place on Wednesday November 28th at 7.30pm in the clubhouse.

ST MARY’S (CONVOY)

The counties drawn in lotto last week were FH, MO, RN, WX and 14 people had two counties.

The five winners drawn were Charlie Doherty (pitch), Jack Gillespie C/o John Ryan, Convoy, Marian Prunty, Convoy, Bill Meehan Convoy and Josephine Doherty C/O Conal Mc Dermott.

This week's jackpot is €3,200

St Mary's annual presentation Dinner Dance will take place in Jacksons on Saturday December 1. The club are running a free bus pickup Raphoe (Friels) 6.30, Convoy (Breens) 6.45 Drumkeen.

The underage presentation is now changed to Wednesday 28th, at 6.30

The club agm will take place on Sunday 9th, December at 5 pm in the clubhouse.

NAOMH MUIRE (LOWER ROSSES)

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 3,9,10,19. We had seven match three winners.They were N McBride, Loughanure, P Ferry, Culacrick, M Hanlon, Calhame , B Gallagher and John Pog, Mullaghduff and I Ni Donaill and N Greene Ranafast.

We had one online winner Kathleen Bonner Meenbanad.This week’s jackpot is €1940. The October 100 club winners were; €500-John Owen Boyle; €200 Eamonn Hanlon, €100 each to Elaine Boyle and Conor McDowell, Bridget Marry; €50- each to Anita and Joe McDevitt.

We had a s lovely evening in the clubhouse on Friday night last where we had our underage presentation night. We were delighted to welcome our special guests Daire O Bhaoill, Niall Friel and Micheal Carroll from the Clg Gaoth Dobhair.

We congratulate our U13 on winning the SRB leaque on the final at weekend. We would like to congratulate Clg Gaoth Dobhair on reaching the Ulster final.

The club agm will be held on the 9th of December at 6pm we will also hold an egm at 5.45 pm. we ask all our club members parents and players and members of our communities to attend this evening as the club is moving closer to hosting two of the biggest weekend in the GAA world GRMA.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €8100 on Monday night. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Damien Gannon, Dublin and Liam McCrea, Tullyearl. The ladies agm will take place on Tuesday 20th November in the Abbey View Room, of the Abbey Hotel at 9pm.

Scor na nOg was held in Drimarone on Sunday last. It was a very good afternoon with a high standard from all the competitors.

The club were well represented with solo singer, Rachel Reid. recitation, Mark Meehan. ballad group, Rachel Reid, Conor McAllister and Adam Mazeri, historical presentation, Jennifer Martin, Bree Hanna, Stacey McHugh, Victoria Bradley, Jack Myres, Anne Mitchell, Kian O Donnell and Susanna Martin. Quiz team, Roisin Feeney, Frank Duffy, Katelyn Duffy and Kerri Mitchell.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The minor lads travelled to Downings last Sunday to take on rivals, Fanad Gaels, in the Northern Regional Board Football League final.

Both teams were well acquainted with each other and this proved to be another tight affair with the Fanad men shading it.

The minors will now play Ardara in the All County quarter final this Saturday.

It was the night of the Gaels in Ramelton last Sunday with Letterkenny Gaels getting through to the county final in three competitions of Scór na nÓg.

Bhí an bua againn leis an Rince Foirne with our céilí dancers – Sorcha agus Gráinne Ní Fhríghl, Gráinne agus Clár Ní Ghíolla Bhuidhe, Ciara Nic Chathail, agus Ella Dadon - taking first place.

Maura Ní Bhaoill was the group’s mentor. Michéal Mac Suibhne came second in the recitation with a piece written by Brian Sweeney, called, ‘Waiting on my dad’ and will perform it again next Sunday in Gaoth Dobhair.

Brian’s play ‘The AGM’ was brilliantly performed by Eimhear Ní Chaiside, Sorcha Nic Éinrí, Seamus MacÉinrí, Marc MacPháidín, Emíle Nic An Chrosáin, Áine Nic Suibhne agus Micheal MacSuibhne. Karen Gallinagh Murphy and Brian Sweeney did fabulous work with the cast and will now prepare them for the county final.

Ciara Nic Chathail sang a beautiful solo ballad ‘An Mhaighdean Mhara’. Bhí Clodagh Nic Suibhne, Aoife Ní Dhochartaigh, Léan Ní Bhrolcháin agus Léan Mac Seáin againn mar fhoireann do Tráth na gCeist. Rinne Grace Rogers sár obair leis an grúpa ceoil. Eimear Ní Bhaoighill, Neil Ó Baoighill, Eoghan MacPhaidín, Dallen Dáibhis agus Sorcha Ní Frighil were unlucky to miss out on the top spot by just one point. Thank you to all the mentors and parents who helped. Guíonn muid gach rath ar ár nGaeil óga a bheidh páirteach i gCraobh an Chontae Dé Domhnaigh seo chugainn ar a 3 in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair.

ST EUNAN’S

The U21 footballers claimed the county championship title on Saturday with a good win over Glenfin in Ballybofey. The boys will go into Ulster in the New Year.

The minor Division One footballers will take on Four Masters in the League final on Saturday with time and venue tbc. They received a bye to the final after the other teams in their half of the draw withdrew.

The minors will play Errigal Ciaran on Sunday,December 2 in Belfast in the Ulster Minor Club quarter-final. The Development team lost their 3 rd / 4 th place play-off away to Glenfin on Sunday.

The Letterkenny and District Schools League got up and running with the boys last Sunday with some great games. It’s the Girls turn this week (25th ) and the games get underway at 10am.

The minor and senior board presentation nights have been provisionally set for December 22 for the minor and December 29 for the senior in The Mount Errigal Hotel.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Amelia Lambe (Sweeney) and family on the death of her mother, Annie Sweeney, Dunfanaghy.

CILL CHARTHA

This year’s club agm takes place this Sunday November 25, in the Parish Hall at 2pm. The club will be holding a reunion of the 1993 Junior Championship winning team on December 27.

The Ladies board have extended the “Cash for Clubs” event until November 24th so if you have any of the following then bring them to Towney, all clothing, shoes, belts, bags, hats, bed linen and curtains.

Ten Week draw winners on week four were; €1000 - Barbara Hegarty, An Glasan; €500 - Tara Gillespie, Cille; €300 - Nicola Doogan, Drimreagh, €200 - Paddy McDevitt, Drimnafinigle, Gerry Lyons, Cashel and Bernadette Nic Giolla Easpaic, Roalgh

The annual underage presentation night takes place this Friday evening November 23 at 7pm in The Blue Haven.

There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot is €2,600. The numbers were 2, 3, 25 and 29. The winners were; €50 - Steve Barnes, Cronsilla; €30 - Paddy Sweeney, Bavin; €20 -Francis Haughey, Kilbeg and Donal MacGiolla Easpaig, Dachtan.