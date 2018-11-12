Lacey rejoins Donegal backroom team

Karl Lacey is back in the Donegal management team a little over a month after it was announced he had departed Declan Bonner’s backroom team.

The former footballer of the year was the team coach last season and it was announced at the time he was stepping down for family and work commitments.

However, in recent weeks he had been linked with Roscommon. The Four Masters man was reported to be part of a backroom team headed by former Armagh player Aidan O’Rourke that was in pole position to replace Kevin McStay in Roscommon.

But O’Rourke withdrew at the 11th hour when it is understood Lacey became unavailable.

The 34-year-old recently took up a full-time lecturing position with Letterkenny IT.

Rumours about his return to the Donegal backroom team emerged at the end of last week but Donegal officials would not confirm it. The news broke in the National media at the weekend.

However, given former Mayo manager, Stephen Rochford, has been recruited to replace him as the team coach, it is unclear what his Lacey’s role is going to be in the set-up.

However, news of his return has been broadly welcomed and is seen as a positive move.