St Michael's advance but only by the skin of their teeth

St Michael’s advanced in the Donegal U21 Football Championship with a point extra-time win over Naomh Columba, this afternoon, in Glencolmcille.



St Michael’s ……... 2-10

Naomh Columba .. 2-9 (AET)

Colin McFadden scored the two goals for St Michael’s both in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Philip Doherty scored the first of the Naomh Columba goals - the first score of the game - and Ronan Gillespie bagged the second for the locals early in the second period.

McFadden’s two late first half goals sent St Michael’s in at half-time 2-5 to 1-2 in front.

But Naomh Columba made a brave bid for it in the second period with Gillespie’s goal sparking a second half revival that saw the game end in a draw 2-6 each.

The two teams scored twice in the first period of extra-time before Michael Lanagan setted it with the win with the only point in the second period of time added on.

ST MICHAEL’S SCORERS; Colin McFadden 2-0, Michael Langan 0-5,3f, Odhan McFadden 0-2, Hugh O’Donnell 0-2, Lee McColgan 0-1.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Philip Doherty 1-2, Ronan Gillespie 1-0, Aaron Doherty 0-3,2f, Lanty Molloy 0-2,Philip McNern 0-1, Fionn Gallagher 0-1.