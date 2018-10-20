Donegal U21 Football Championship quarter-final
St Michael's advance but only by the skin of their teeth
Michael Langan scored the point that separated St Michael's and Naomh Columba
St Michael’s advanced in the Donegal U21 Football Championship with a point extra-time win over Naomh Columba, this afternoon, in Glencolmcille.
St Michael’s ……... 2-10
Naomh Columba .. 2-9 (AET)
Colin McFadden scored the two goals for St Michael’s both in stoppage time at the end of the first half.
Philip Doherty scored the first of the Naomh Columba goals - the first score of the game - and Ronan Gillespie bagged the second for the locals early in the second period.
McFadden’s two late first half goals sent St Michael’s in at half-time 2-5 to 1-2 in front.
But Naomh Columba made a brave bid for it in the second period with Gillespie’s goal sparking a second half revival that saw the game end in a draw 2-6 each.
The two teams scored twice in the first period of extra-time before Michael Lanagan setted it with the win with the only point in the second period of time added on.
ST MICHAEL’S SCORERS; Colin McFadden 2-0, Michael Langan 0-5,3f, Odhan McFadden 0-2, Hugh O’Donnell 0-2, Lee McColgan 0-1.
NAOMH COLUMBA: Philip Doherty 1-2, Ronan Gillespie 1-0, Aaron Doherty 0-3,2f, Lanty Molloy 0-2,Philip McNern 0-1, Fionn Gallagher 0-1.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on