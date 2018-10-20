Young players the key to success says AJ Gallagher

Like in Gaoth Dobhair, youth is the key to Naomh Conaill’s successful run back to another Donegal county final according to the club’s current full-back AJ Gallagher.

The versatile Gallagher, who is bidding for a third Donegal championship medal and second as a player having won his first on the bench in 2010, feels management have got the mix in the team spot on. .

“The young players keep coming through and the team is evolving and the young players are mixing well with the older guys,” says AJ.

“The older boys like Marty Boyle, Anthony Thompson and Leo McLoone are always playing on the top of their game.

“It is great to have them kind of leaders. They have set the bar and the young lads coming through are following their example. .

“Young fellas like Kieran Gallagher, who burst on the scene last year against Gaoth Dobhair in the semi-final and scored the crucial goal that turned the game, is like a breath of fresh air..

“He is a big man. He is full of energy with a good eye for a goal. He is not afraid to have a go.

“You also have players like Eoghan McGettigan, Ultan Doherty, Logan Quinn, Charles McGuinness, they have all made the step-up in the last few years and are the reason we are back chasing another county title again this year.

“Those young players coming into the squad give it a massive boost and have energised the rest of the squad.”

After losing a county final the first thing you want to do is get back into the county final.



VERSATILITY

When it comes to versatility, no one epitomises versatility more in Donegal club football than AJ Gallagher. He started out as a forward and has ended up as a poacher turned gamekeeper in the number three shirt. And he has literally featured in every shirt number between the two positions in his transformation.

“I started at full-forward a number of years ago. But when you look at the panel of players we have I’m just happy to get a jersey,” insists AJ, who stands well over 6’.

“There are still days I when I would be nervous when the team is being called out in case I wouldn't make it.”

But he is ever present in recent seasons and I do