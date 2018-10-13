Pettigo denied Junior B success as Red Hughs snatch a late draw

Pettigo and Red Hughs are going to have to meet again after their Donegal Junior B final meeting this afternoon in O'Donnell Park ended in a draw.



Pettigo .......0-8

Red Hughs..0-8



In the end a draw was a fair enough results as the two sides battled against the driving rain that made handling very difficult for the two teams.

Pettigo dominated the first half but only led by one point at half-time 0-5 to 0-4 after Red Hughs finished the half strong.

The men in maroon and white adopted better to the conditions early and hit with the first two points of the game.

Michael Robinson from a close in free and Kevin McGee with a well struck long range strike from play, all in the opening three minutes were the Pettigo scorers.

Ryan Dullaghan from a close in free after the lively Tim Callaghan was fouled opened the Red Hughs account on nine minutes.

But with Patrick Carr, Kieran McGee, Kevin Kane and Adie Britton dictating, Pettigo added the next three scores to move into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead by the 21 minute mark.

Britton, the tigerish Johnny McManus and Kevin Kane popped over the points for the maroon and whites.

Red Hughs, prompted by the running and industry of Tim Callaghan, Ryan Dullaghan and thanks to points from Ryan Bradley, Dullaghan and a Callaghan cross deflected over his own crossbar by Pettigo full-back Enda Baird, meant Red Hugh’s only trailed by just a point at the break.

And the momentum was with the men from the Cross when Dullaghan posted the first two points of the second half to edge his side into a 0-6 to 0-5 lead.

And as the heavens continued and the rain poured Pettigo regrouped with second half replacement Paul Robinson making an instant impact.

Robinson set up his brother Shaun for a super point on 43 minutes to tie up the game at 0-6 each as the clock ticked to the end of third quarter.

And the men from the south were two up again with a little under five minutes to go. Johnny McManus, who ran himself into the ground, and Paul Robinson, from a free, hit the points for a 0-8 to 0-6 lead with under five minutes remaining.

But Red Hughs refused to surrender and Aidan Gallen, who replaced freetaker and playmaker Ryan Dullaghan, took on the free taking role.

He landed two late frees to send the tie to a replay and the destination of the Junior B championship title on hold for another week.

The replay has been fixed for next Saturday, October 20, venue tbc.

PETTIGO: Adam McBrien; Eoghan Cross, Enda Baird (0-1 op), John Kane; Johnny McManus (0-2), Patrick Carr, Jarlath Leonard; Kieran McGee (0-1), David Robinson; Shaun Robinson (0-1) Kevin Kane (0-1), Adie Britton (0-1); Darren Johnston, Michael Riordan (0-1,1f), Shane Begley. Subs: Paul Robinson (0-1,f), for A Britton 40.

RED HUGHS: Luke Kelly; Dylan Irwin, Justin McBride, Jason Callaghan; James Gallagher, Ryan Dullaghan (0-4,3f), Tim Callaghan; Ronan Gallen, Tomás Doherty; Damien Wilson, David Gallen, Conor Gallagher; Darragh Gallagher, Karol Gallen, Darren McCreary. Subs: Ryan Bradley (0-1) for D Wilson 48; Denim Rowan for D Gallen h/t; Aidan Gallen (0-2, 2f) for R Dullaghan 56 inj;

REFEREE: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba)