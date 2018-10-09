Donegal GAA fixtures for this weekend

The finals in the Intermediate and Junior Championships in Donegal take place this weekend.

And those games are part of another busy weekend of fixtures with games scheduled too in the U-21 championship.

Here are this week's fixtures:

Intermediate Championship

Sun, 14 Oct,

Sun, 14 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 16:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Junior A Championship

Sat, 13 Oct,

Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Urris V Red Hughs 16:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Intermediate B Championship

Sun, 14 Oct,

Sun, 14 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Cloughaneely 14:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Junior B Championship

Sat, 13 Oct,

Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Red Hughs V Pettigo 14:30, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship

Sat, 13 Oct,

Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: An Clochán Liath, Dungloe V St Eunan's 15:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne

Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Glenswilly 15:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Naomh Columba 15:30, Ref: Leo Devenney

Sun, 14 Oct,

Sun, 14 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Conaill 12:00, Ref: Val Murray

Under21 B Championship

Sat, 13 Oct,

Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Convoy 15:30, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Malin 15:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

Under21 C Championship

Sat, 13 Oct,

Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Moville 15:30, Ref: Paul Clifford

All County League Division 3

Sun, 14 Oct,

Sun, 14 Oct, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Moville 13:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 DIV 3

Sat, 13 Oct,

Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 12:00, Ref: TBC