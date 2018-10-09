GAELIC GAMES
Donegal GAA fixtures for this weekend
Games in U-21 championship on Saturday
Action from last weekend's Senior semi-final between Glenswilly and Naomh Conaill in MacCumhaill Park. Picture: Thomas Gallagher
The finals in the Intermediate and Junior Championships in Donegal take place this weekend.
And those games are part of another busy weekend of fixtures with games scheduled too in the U-21 championship.
Here are this week's fixtures:
Intermediate Championship
Sun, 14 Oct,
Sun, 14 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 16:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
Junior A Championship
Sat, 13 Oct,
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Urris V Red Hughs 16:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Intermediate B Championship
Sun, 14 Oct,
Sun, 14 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Cloughaneely 14:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Junior B Championship
Sat, 13 Oct,
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Red Hughs V Pettigo 14:30, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship
Sat, 13 Oct,
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: An Clochán Liath, Dungloe V St Eunan's 15:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Glenswilly 15:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Naomh Columba 15:30, Ref: Leo Devenney
Sun, 14 Oct,
Sun, 14 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Conaill 12:00, Ref: Val Murray
Under21 B Championship
Sat, 13 Oct,
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Convoy 15:30, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Malin 15:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey
Under21 C Championship
Sat, 13 Oct,
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Moville 15:30, Ref: Paul Clifford
All County League Division 3
Sun, 14 Oct,
Sun, 14 Oct, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Moville 13:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 DIV 3
Sat, 13 Oct,
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 12:00, Ref: TBC
