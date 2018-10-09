GAELIC GAMES

Donegal GAA fixtures for this weekend

Games in U-21 championship on Saturday

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

Sport@donegaldemocrat.com

GAA Fixtures

Action from last weekend's Senior semi-final between Glenswilly and Naomh Conaill in MacCumhaill Park. Picture: Thomas Gallagher

The finals in the Intermediate and Junior Championships in Donegal take place this weekend.

And those games are part of another busy weekend of fixtures with games scheduled too in the U-21 championship.

Here are this week's fixtures:

Intermediate Championship
Sun, 14 Oct, 
Sun, 14 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 16:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely 

Junior A Championship
Sat, 13 Oct, 
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Urris V Red Hughs 16:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell 

Intermediate B Championship
Sun, 14 Oct, 
Sun, 14 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Cloughaneely 14:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig 

Junior B Championship
Sat, 13 Oct, 
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Red Hughs V Pettigo 14:30, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley 

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship
Sat, 13 Oct, 
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: An Clochán Liath, Dungloe V St Eunan's 15:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne 
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Glenswilly 15:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan 
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Naomh Columba 15:30, Ref: Leo Devenney 
Sun, 14 Oct, 
Sun, 14 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Conaill 12:00, Ref: Val Murray 

Under21 B Championship
Sat, 13 Oct, 
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Convoy 15:30, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley 
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Malin 15:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey 

Under21 C Championship
Sat, 13 Oct, 
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Moville 15:30, Ref: Paul Clifford 

All County League Division 3

Sun, 14 Oct, 
Sun, 14 Oct, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Moville 13:00, Ref: TBC 

NRB U13 DIV 3
Sat, 13 Oct, 
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:00, Ref: TBC 
Sat, 13 Oct, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 12:00, Ref: TBC 