Gaoth Dobhair power past MacCumhaill's to set up a final with Naomh Conaill

The Gaoth Dobhair juggernaut rolls on with another big win, this time a 13-point victory over Sean MacCumhaill's, at a wet and windy O’Donnell Park on Sunday

Gaoth Dobhair . . . 3-14

Sean MacCumhaill's . . . 1-7

They may not have hit the dizzy high of eight goals which they scored against Bundoran seven days earlier in the quarter-final, but this was another impressive display from Gaoth Dobhair.

They had to do with just three in Sunday's encounter with MacCumhaill's who were themselves runners-up to Bundoran in the Division Two title race.

It was a nine-point game in favour of Gaoth Dobhair at half-time as the men from the Gaeltacht led 2-7 to 0-4. In reality the game was as good as over at that stage.

Kevin Cassidy and Eamon Collum scored the goals with Collum also posting four points. Eamon McGee and Niall Friel also got their names on the scoresheet.

MacCumhaill's, who came into the tie as massive underdogs, had their fair share of possession but could only manage four points, two from Oisin Gallen and one each from Gary Wilson and Steven 0’Reilly.

Gaoth Dobhair got off to a dream start with a goal inside three minutes. Kevin Cassidy hit the back of Eoin Gallen’s net from outside the small parallelogram after a MacCumhaill's defender failed to hold onto a high ball into the area.

Eamon Collum had opened the scoring for Gaoth Dobhair inside a minute.

Though rocked, MacCumhaill's responded well and Oisin Gallen and Gary Wilson hit two quick points and when Gallen converted from 35 metres on nine minutes, the margin was down to a point.

Gallen, Wilson, Gavin Gallagher, Ronan McMenamin and Steven O’ Reilly were playing well for MacCumhaill's. Marty O’Reilly was well shackled by Odhran Ferry McFadden who was detailed to man-marking duties on the county man.

But Gaoth Dobhair were back in control again thanks to a Niall Friel point and a cheeky goal from Collum who chipped the ball over a defender into an empty net.

Steven O’Reilly raced onto a precision pass from Aaron Kelly for a MacCumhaill's point.

But the wind was in Gaoth Dobhair's sails and they reeled off five points without reply to go in nine up at half-time.

Gaoth Dobhair resumed with a goal inside four minutes to push their lead out to 12 points.

And while Darren O’Leary almost immediately blasted to the net at the other end, it was only a temporary setback for the winners.

Odhran MacNiallais, who had a relatively quiet first half, sprung into action with four points in quick succession followed by a well taken Michael Carroll point for a 3-12 to 1-6 lead with ten minutes remaining.

And as Mervyn O’Donnell ran his bench to emphasise the strength in depth the game fizzled out as a contest. Michael Carroll and Gavin McBride posted late points with Stephen Mulligan bringing down the curtain for MacCumhaill's.

Gaoth Dobhair now face Naomh Conaill in the county final in two weeks' time.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Neil McGee, Christopher McFadden; Niall Friel (0-1), Kieran Gillespie, Odhran McFadden Ferry; Daire O’Baoill, Odhran MacNiallais (0-4,2f); Cian Mulligan, Naoise O’Baoill (1-0), Eamon McGee (0-1); Eamon Collum (1-5, 2f), Kevin Cassidy (1-0), Michael Carroll (0-2)

Subs: James Boyle for O McFadden Ferry 39; James Carroll for N O’Baoill 40; Peter McGee for C Mulligan 47; Shane Ferry for N McGee 53; Gavin McBride (0-1 f) for E Collum, Donal McBride for E McGee 57.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL'S: Eoin Gallen; Chris Gallagher, Martin Gallagher, Conor Griffin; Luke Gavigan, Ronan McMenamin, Marty O’Reilly; Gary Dunnion, Pauric Patton; Gary Wilson (0-1), Steven O’Reilly (0-1), Oisin Gallen (0-4, 2f); Aaron Kelly, Darren O’Leary (1-0), Gavin Gallagher.

Subs: Rory Dunleavy for C Gallagher h/t; Stephen Mulligan (0-1) for D O’Leary, Adam Lynch for R McMenamin, Chad McSorley for G Wilson, Nathan Gavigan for P Patton all 53.



REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh).