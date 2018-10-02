Heartbreak for Gaeil Fhanda in historic first outing in Ulster

Gaeil Fhánada’s first outing in the Ulster Ladies Junior Championship ended in bitter disappointment and a one point defeat by Scotstown from Monaghan, in Portsalon on Saturday.

In what was a first ever Ulster championship game played at Miah Shields Park in Portsalon, the local girls just came up short in extra-time by a single point.

The teams had ended level at 0-9 each at the end of normal time after Gaeil Fhánada came from four down at half-time. Scotstown led 0-6 to 0-2 at the break. Lauren Carr scored Gaeil Fhánada’s first half points.

Lauren Carr, Hannah Shiels and Michelle McDevitt led the Gaeil Fhánada second half charge that saw the locals outscore the Monaghan champions 0-7 to 0-3. Carr landed the equaliser deep in injury time to force the tie to extra-time.

Scotstown forged ahead again in the first period of extra-time to lead 0-12 to 0-10 at half-time. Maggie Friel scored the Gaeil Fhánada point.

And the visitors had stretched the advantage out to four points in the second period of time added on before Lauren Carr struck for the game’s only goal in injury time to reduce the margin to one again.



GAEIL FHÁNADA: Roisin Coyle; Niamh McDevitt, Michelle Doherty, Aisling Howe; Marissa Friel, Orla McGonagle, Margaret Friel (0-1); Mairead Coll, Emer Gibbons; Michelle McDevitt (0-2), Lauren Carr (1-4), Caoimhe Walsh; Rachael Sweeney, ClaIre Friel, Hannah Shiels (0-3).

Subs: Orla Carr for E Gibbons; Aisling McDevitt for C Friel; Shauna Howe for M Friel; Orla Sweeney for S Howe.