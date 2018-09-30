Gaoth Dobhair on top in goal-fest in Ballybofey

Any lingering doubts over Gaoth Dobhair’s championship cridentials were well and truly dispelled with their 16-point quarter-final win over Bundoran in Ballybofey on Sunday.



Gaoth Dobhair ……… 8-13

Bundoran …………….3-12

In a highly entertaining tie the men from the west hit Bundoran for eight goals and 12 points in as open a last eight tie as has been seen in the county for many a long day.

Goals from Niall Friel and Daire O'Baoill meant Gaoth Dobhair were as good as in the semi -final draw at half-time.

The league champions and championship favorites led 2-9 to 0-4 as they trotted off for the half-time break.

Wing back Friel got on the end of a sweeping move to drill past Conor Carthy for the first goal. That was on six minutes and with Eamon Collum already having kicked a point Gaoth Dobhair slipped up through the gears and had added a further eight points to lead 1-9 to 0-3 when Daire O’Baoill struck for goal number two on 29 minutes.

The versatile O’Baoill hit the net from the rebound after his initial strike from the penalty spot was saved up on to the upright by Carthy.

The penalty was awarded after the Bundoran keeper was adjudged to have foot-blocked Kevin Cassidy as he shot for goal from inside the small rectangle.

Paul Brennan on five and Gary Clancy with two pointed frees on 15 and 18 minutes and Michael McEniff from play on 27 minutes, scored the Bundoran points.

Timmy Govorov kicked the first point of the second period inside a minute. But the Gaoth Dobhair response was fairly emphatic. From the kick-out they worked the ball through Kevin Cassidy, Eamon McGee and Odhran MacNiallais to Daire O’Baoill for goal number three.



Bundoran went for broke and they were looking as if they were going to make a game of it when they reeled off a goal and two quick points.

Full forward Tommy Hourihane scored the goal when he got a flick to a long ball in from Michael McEniff. Hourihane and Brennan added the points to cut the Gaoth Dobhair lead to nine, 3-10 to 1-7.



But the floodgates opened up shortly after and Gaoth Dobhair added five more goals through Kevin Cassidy, Eamon Collum, Naoise O’Baoill, Cian Mulligan and James Carroll.

To their credit Bundoran played to the finish and they also added more goals as Gary Clancy and Peter McGonigle found the back of the Gaoth Dobhair net.

GAOTH DOBHAIR :Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Neil McGee (0-1), Christopher McFadden; Niall Friel (1-1), Kieran Gillespie, Odhran Ferry McFadden; Daire O’Baoill (2-0), Odhran MacNiallais (0-2, 2f); Cian Mulligan (1-1), Naoise O’Baoill (1-1), Eamon McGee; Eamon Collum (1-4, 2f), Kevin Cassidy (1-0), Michael Carroll (0-1).

Subs: James Carroll (1-0) for K Cassidy 39; Peter McGee for D O’Baoill, Shane Ferry for M Carroll both 47; Gavin McBride (0-1,1f) for E Collum, Dan McBride for K Gillespie 55; Conor McCafferty for N Friel 59.



BUNDORAN: Conor Carthy; Matthew Ward, Peter McGonigle (1-0), Alan Russell; Paul Brennan (0-3), Pauric Rooney, Paul Murphy; Ciaran McCaughey, Shane McGowan; Niall Dunne, Michael McEniff (0-1), Gary Clancy (1-4,1-0 penalty 3f, 1 ‘45); Timmy Govorov (0-1), Tommy Hourihane (1-2), Jamie Brennan.

Subs: Diarmuid Spratt for N Dunne 45; Matthew Duffy for T Govorov, Brian McHenry (0-1) for A Russell both 49.

REFEREE: James Connors (St Eunan’s).