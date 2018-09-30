Extra-time needed as St. Naul's defeat Naomh Muire

St Naul’s are through to the semi-final of the Donegal Intermediate Championship after an epic struggle with Naomh Muire, that went to extra-time, in Ballybofey.

St Naul’s . . . 0-12

Naomh Muire . . . 0-11 (AET)

In what was a close encounter from the off there was just a point between the sides at the end of extra time, although Naomh Muire were annoyed that there wasn’t more time played after Stephen Griffin blasted a last minute penalty wide.

There was just a point between the sides in favour of St Naul’s at the end of an evenly contested opening 30 plus minutes.

The men from Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park led 0-7 to 0-6 after the sides had been level four times in the course of the first half.

Peadar Mogan, Cathal Lowther (2), Stephen Griffin (2),Lee McBrearty and John Rose scored for St Nauls. Daniel Gallagher, Shaun ‘Yank’ Boyle (4) and Harry Harden scored for Naomh Muire.

Peadar Mogan kicked the opening point inside 12 seconds as St Naul’s broke from the blocks from the throw-in.

But with the two teams setting up defensive walls, scoring chances were at a premium.

Daniel Gallagher, with a fine point, tied up the game for the first time on four minutes

Cathal Lowther edged St Naul’s back in front. But the lead was short-lived as Shaun ‘Yank’ hit two quick points for a 0-3 to 0-2, Naomh Muire lead.

St Naul’s were back in front again by the 14 minute mark courtesy of a converted close in free from Stephen Griffin and a long range point, one of the scores of the day from Cathal Lowther.

Shaun the Yank tied up the game one more time before Griffin, Lee McBrearty, and John Rose opened up a three point margin for a 0-7 to 0-4 St Naul’s lead.

But late points from Harry Harden and Shaun Yank meant it was a one point game at half-time.

Shaun Yank tied up the game for the fifth time within three minutes of the restart only for Peadar Mogan to convert a close in free to restore St Naul’s one point advantage.

On a day when defences were airtight, the game went a quarter hour without a score before Shaun Yank drew the sides level once more at 0-8 each.

However, Stephen Griffin looked to have kicked the winner when he converted from close range on the hour mark.

But in a game of twists and turns Harry Harden landed a massive long range free from the hands to send the tie into extra-time. Harden’s strike was from all of 50 metres.

St Naul’s had the better of the first period of extra-time and thanks to points from Peadar Mogan, John Rose and Daniel Meehan they led 0-12 to 0-9.

But Naomh Muire refused to lie down and Jack O’Donnell and Harry Harden with points in the second period of additional time set up a grandstand finish.

The game ended in a welter of excitement when Stuart Johnston was taken down for a penalty after taking the ball soccer style out of his own defence.

And while Griffin drove the spot kick wide, it didn’t matter and St Naul’s, held on.

Naomh Muire finished with 14 men after Tom McHugh picked up a red card for an off the ball clash.



NAOMH MUIRE: Lee Boyle; Patrick Rodgers, Cian Boyle, Daniel Ward; Daniel Gallagher (0-1), Hugh Martin, Jack O’Donnell (0-1); Adam O’Brien, Brian Gillespie; James Ferry, Harry Harden (0-3, 2f), Adi O’Gara; Tom McHugh, Shaun ‘Yank’ Boyle (0-6, 4f,1’45), Padraig McCafferty,

Subs: Daniel Devlin for J Ferry 44; Thomas McDonnell for P McCafferty 20; Darren Gallagher for C Boyle 71; Jack Boyle for A O’Gara 78.

ST NAULS: Gavin Mulreany; John Relihan, Edward Kane, Conor McBrearty; Daniel Gallagher, Brendan McCole, Diarmuid Gallagher; Lee McBrearty (0-1), Barry Griffin; John Rose (0-2), Stephen Griffin (0-3, 3f), Peadar Mogan (0-3,1f); Shane Connelly, Cathal Lowther (0-2), Martin Breslin.

Subs; James Flynn for S Connelly 27; Daniel Gallagher for Diarmuid Gallagher 38; Daniel Meehan (0-1) for M Breslin 54; Shane Conneely for Lee McBrearty 79 black card.

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhanada)