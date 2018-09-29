Termon retain senior status but Milford have another chance

Termon will play senior championship football again next year following their extra -time playoff victory over Milford at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy, this afternoon.

Termon ......... 2-14

Milford ...........1-13 (AET0

Christy Conagan and Darragh McDaid scored the goals for Termon who let a 14 point lead slip at home against Four Masters the weekend before laid the foundation for the win in the first period.

And with Paddy McDaid wearing the manager’s bid they looked to have the game wrapped up in injury time only to be hit with a late Milford goal and point to force the additional 20 minutes.

Paddy McDaid filled in for the departed Shaun Paul Barrett who quit following the Four Masters, game the week before.

Termon played with a very strong wind in the opening half and led by eight points at halftime 0-9 to 0-1.

Daire McDaid posted 0-5 of those points with one each scored by Steve McElwaine, Enda McCormack, Sean O'Donnell and Anthony Grant

Steven McElwaine opened the scoring inside a minute for Termon and by the end of the first quarter to lead 0-5 to 0-0, Shane McDaid, McCormack Sean O'Donnell and Daire McDaid all hitting the target.

Luke Barrett finally got Milford off the mark from a 20 metre free on 17

A feature of the game was the tenacious tackling all over the field from the Termon who turned over Milford on numerous occasions and then hit them on the break at the other end.

Milford got the second half off to a lively start with three quick points from Dara Black who replaced Ryan McMahon at halftime, Cathal McGettigan and Kane Barrett.

And the margin was back to four thanks to two further points from Cathal McGettigan one from a close in free and the other from a 45.

Termon suffered a blow in the middle of the second half when they lost Ricky Gallagher to injury.

The midfielder was stretchered off on 45 minutes after falling awkwardly on his shoulder.

But when play resumed Termon kicked the first point of the second period. Kevin McDaid out in the middle of the field kicked a good ball up the line for Darragh McDaid to race onto and the sharpshooter did not disappoint. He kicked a fine score from a tight angle to restore a five point lead as Termon led 0-10 to 0-5.

Cathal McGettigan responded with Milford points, and Tony McNamee, knocked over another to cut the Termon lead to two, with a little over seven minutes of normal time remaining.

Termon regrouped and they were looking good thanks to points from Darragh McDaid and Shane Doherty, to go four up again deep in injury time.

But a 38 minute Barry Nulty goal and well taken Christopher Barrett point one minute later forced the extra time.

Termon were without Enda McCormack for the extra- time. The county man was shown a red card in the dying seconds for a black card offence having earlier been shown a yellow card.

Milford had the wind in their backs in the first period of extra-time. But its was Termon who led by a point 1-13 to 1-12 at the end of the first period of extra-time.

A Christy Connaghan goal and a pointed free from Caolan McGettigan meant the maroon and white’s were ahead at the changeover. .

And man of the match Darragh McDaid sealed the win in the dying seconds with the second goal after a good break from Joe O’Donnell.

Milford were reduced to 14 men late on when Padraig Curley received a red card.

There was a couple of bouts of fisty cuffs at the end involving players from both sides after the final whistle.

All is not lost yet for Milford in their bid to hold on to their senior championship status. The have another chance when they face the losers of tomorrow’s second of the relegation playoff between Dungloe and Burt.

TERMON; Michael Boyle; Joe O'Donnell, Kevin McDaid, Paul McDaid; Steve McElwaine(0-1), Nathan McElwaine, Sean O'Donnell(0-1); Ricky Gallagher, Jimmy Gallagher; Anthony Grant (0-1), Daire McDaid (1-61f,2'45), Caolan McDaid (0-1); Martin Sweeney, Enda McCormick (0-2), Shane Doherty (0-1)

Subs:Christy Connaghan (1-0)for Martin Sweeney h/t; Johnny McCafferty for A Grant 41; James Doherty for R Gallagher,5 inj; James McSharry (0-1) for S McElwaine 55; Anthony McGrenra for J McCafferty, 73;

MILFORD:Caolan McGettigan; Ronan Docherty, Barry McNulty, Conor McNulty; Sean Black, Paddy Peoples, David Curley; Joey Cullen, Luke Barrett (0-1); Cathal McGettigan (0-9,6f, 1'45), Christopher Barrett (0-1), Kane Barrett (0-1); Kyle Black, Ryan McMahon, Tony McNamee (0-1)

Subs; Darragh Black for R McMahon h/t; Conor McHugh for C McNulty 41; James Doyle for T McNamee, start of extra time; Gavin Grier for B McNulty h/t in extra-time.

REFEREE; James Connors (St Eunan's)