MacCumhaill's advance to semi-final with impressive win over St. Michael's

MacCumhaill’s became the first team into the semi-finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship when they saw off the challenge of St. Michael’s with surprising comfort at O’Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon.



MacCumhaill’s . . . 2-10

St. Michael’s 0-13



The Twin Towns club, so impressive in the championship over the last few weeks, produced another competent display to beat the favourites St. Michael’s.

Their two goals, both of which came in the first half, proved key and they ensured that MacCumhaill’s were never behind in this contest.

They led by five points at half-time and the expected second-half comeback from St. Michael’s just didn’t happen as MacCumhaill’s eased to victory.

Oisin Gallen, with five points, four from frees, was the star man for the winners. Aside from his accuracy in front of goal, Gallen made a massive contribution, winning countless ball and playing his part in a number of his team’s other scores.

The experienced Marty O’Reilly also had a fine game. Playing in a sweeper’s role, O’Reilly also managed to get forward when the chance allowed and he chipped in with the second goal shortly before the break.

On a bitterly cold Autumnal afternoon, the big crowd at O’Donnell Park might well have been anticipating St. Michael’s to control this game. But they were sluggish from the off, in startk contrast to a MacCumhaill’s side who were sharp in almost every department.

Luke Gavigan, so influential in the first half from half back, got them off the mark with a well taken point inside 25 seconds.

Oisin Gallen lofted over a second point and then on 12 minutes, they struck for their opening goal. A well worked patient move down the right ended with the ball fed into Martin Gallagher who had wandered unmarked up from defence and from in front of goal, he hammered the ball to the net past Mark Anthony McGinley.

All St. Michael’s had to show for their efforts at that stage was a Daniel McLaughlin free.

They needed to up the tempo and eventually they did manage to string some possession together thanks in the main to McLaughlin, the roving Christy Toye, and the impressive Michael Langan.

St. Michael’s were guilty of some poor wides, although the strong wind blowing across O’Donnell Park didn’t help. That said, they soon began to find their range and by the 22nd minute, they had got themselves back on level terms, hitting four unanswered points, then best of which came from Colin McFadden.

MacCumhaill’s lost their goalscorer Gallagher to injury on 24 minutes and it seemed then that the advantage was with St. Michael’s. But the Twin Towns club responded with a good score from Brian Lafferty. Daniel McLaughlin equalised again from a free for St. Michael’s, but two close-in frees from Oisin Gallen put MacCumhaill’s two in front again.

Gallen had a fine first half and he started the move from deep which led to his team’s second goal just before half time. Aaron Kelly racing from half way and when the ball was fed to Marty O’Reilly by Gavin Gallagher, O’Reilly beat McGinley to put five between them going in at half-time, 2-5 to 0-6.

St. Michael’s needed a good start to the second half and a point inside 90 seconds from Odhran McFadden suggested there were good things to come.

But frustratingly for their supporters, St. Michael’s just couldn’t kick on and MacCumhaill’s always seemed able to kick points at key stages of the half.

Gallen from a free and a brilliant score from substitute Rory Dunleavy kept the scoreboard ticking for MacCumhaill’s and while St. Michael’s did hit scores of their own from Michael Langan and Daniel McLaughlin, the goal they so badly wanted was beyond them.

It meant the longer the half went on, the more the game began to slip away from St. Michael’s. And without the injured Colm McFadden, they just didn’t have enough to upset what was a sweet and thoroughly deserved win for MacCumhaill’s.

St. Michael’s: Mark Anthony McGinley; Jamie Hunter, Stephen Doak, Michael Gallagher; Michael McGinley, Ciaran Gallagher, Oisin Langan (0-1); Christy Toye, Michael Langan (0-5, 4f); Daniel McLaughlin (0-3, 1f), Martin McElhinney, Colin McFadden (0-1); Hugh O’Donnell, Andrew Kelly (0-2, 2f), Odhran McFadden (0-1).

Subs: Liam Paul Ferry for H O’Donnell 42, Michael Cannon for O McFadden 42, Liam Kelly for M Gallagher 58, Ruairi Friel for J Hunter 58.

MacCumhaill’s: Eoin Gallen; Chris Gallagher, Martin Gallagher (1-0), Conor Griffen; Luke Gavigan (0-1), Ronan McMenamin, Martin O’Reilly (1-0); Gary Dunnion, Pauric Patton; Gary Wilson, Stephen O’Reilly (0-1), Aaron Kelly; Brian Lafferty (0-1), Oisin Gallen (0-5, 4f), Gavin Gallagher.

Subs: Rory Dunleavy (0-1) for M Gallagher 24, Darren O’Leary (0-1) for Wilson 54 (black card), Stephen Mulligan for Lafferty (60).

Referee: Michael McShane (Kilcar).