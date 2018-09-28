Donegal LGFA U-13 County Development Blitz continues on Sunday

Day One of the U13 Development County Blitz was held on last Sunday at the Donegal Training Centre, Convoy.

Over 130 girls from five regions in Donegal - Inishowen, North West, Swilly, South West and West/Finn Valley took part on the day. There was great talent on show and a big well done is extended to all the girls and coaches.

Day Two of the County Development Blitz will take place on Sunday, September 30 at the same venue with the action getting underway at 10am.

After that, the 50 girls selected will train for two weeks, starting on Sunday, October 7, in preparation for the Ulster Ladies Development Blitz where they will represent Donegal in Cookstown on October 20.



The Inishowen squad who attended last Sunday's blitz in Convoy.