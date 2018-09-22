Glenfin put their title on the line tomorrow against Moville

Glenfin, the reigning champions, put their title on the line this Sunday when they face their old rivals Moville in the Donegal senior final in O’Donnell Letterkenny. (Throw-in 2 pm)

Sunday’s finalists are no strangers. This will be a third year in-a-row they are going head-to-head in the final.

And the title count stands at one each from those meetings with Moville claiming the title in 2016 and Glenfin won it last year.

“The girls know each other very well and there has never been much between them in those finals,” said Moville manager, Jimmy Hegarty.

“We won two years ago by a couple of points and they won by three last year. They have also met twice in the league this year and we won one and they won one.

“We won in Glenfin and they won in Moville and I think there was only a point or two in it on each occasion.”

Glenfin’s prospects have suffered a setback with the loss of star forward Yvonne Bonner.

The Donegal star is due to fly out today for a five day trial at joining the Australian Football professional league. The 2010 All-Star is one of ten Irish girls who are trialling next week at the Women’s AFL International camp in Melbourne.

“Yvonne is a huge loss. But we wish her well and it is a great opportunity for her to play the game at a professional level,” said Glenfin manager Francie Martin.

“Yvonne is playing very well at the minute. She scored 1-5 for us in the semi-final against Termon and is a big player for us.

“It is a pity she has to miss the final but we have a number of young girls coming through and it is an opportunity for one of them to step into her place.”

Francie Martin has a hectic schedule at present. As well as managing his home club’s ladies team, he is also the manager of Bundoran, who face Ardara, also on Sunday, in a crunch senior championship game in the Donegal club championship.

The Bundoran versus Ardara game, which is a quarter-final championship qualifier, is timed for a 5 pm throw.

“It should be okay even though it will be a mad dash from O’Donnell Park; all going well I should make it in plenty of time,” said Martin.

Despite the loss of Yvonne Bonner, the expected Glenfin formation has a strong look to it.

The champions are backboned by county players Karen Guthrie, Katy Herron, Ann Marie McGlynn, Sinead McGinty and former county player, Grainne Houston.

Moville are backboned by their county contingent of All-Star sisters Ciara and Niamh Hegarty, Sarah Jane McDonald, Aoife McColgan and Blathnaid McLaughlin.

Verdict: Glenfin