Four Masters and Termon the crunch game in Group C this weekend

St Michael’s are more or less home and hosed with a game to spare in Group C when it comes a place in the last eight of the Donegal championship.

It is a matter now for Michael Kelly and his men to copperfasten the top berth when they host Malin at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy, on Saturday evening.

Malin, who lost their opening game against Four Masters in Tirchonaill Park, bounced back last weekend with a big 3-12 to 1-7 win over Termon at Connolly Park, Malin.

Terence Colhoun’s men are still in the championship depending how Termon and Four Masters end up at the Burn Road, also on Saturday evening.

If Termon get off the mark against Four Masters, Malin, even if they were to lose as long as the margin of defeat wasn’t too big, they could very well make the quarter-finals.

“The Termon versus Four Masters game is the big game in the group and could decide a lot,” was how former Glenswilly championship winner Gerard McGrenra summed it up.

“Termon have been very disappointing. They lost heavily in the opening game at home against St Michael's and suffered another big defeat away to Malin last Sunday.

“They would have gone into the championship with a reasonable expectation of making the quarter-final. And they are now, bar a big win on Saturday evening, facing into a relegation play-off.

“They have conceded six goals in their two games which is a big problem for them and something they are going to have to get sorted.

“In fact they have conceded nine goals in their last three games. Four Masters also scored three goals against them in their last league game also at the Burn Road.

“They will have Sean ‘the Decent’ O’Donnell back this week which will shore things up at the back and Enda McCormick has a game under his belt after missing the last few games.

“Enda will give them an extra dimension to their attack. I know Four Masters were well beaten by St Michael’s last weekend. But they had a good win over Malin in the first round and they had a great finish to the league and came from being in big relegation bother to retaining their Division Two status comfortably.

“They will also draw confidence from the big win in the league (against Termon) a few weeks ago. I think they are still relying too much on Karl Lacey, Barry Monaghan and Barry Dunnion and I know they rattled up a big score on their last visit to the Burn Road.

“But they are normally very defensive and don’t run up big scores and I also think Termon will have learned from the league game.

“I’m expecting a big reaction from Termon to last Sunday’s defeat in Malin and as a result they will be all fired up and hope to go into the relegation play-off on a high, if, as I suspect, will be their fate.

“You would have to fancy St Michael’s at home against Malin though they will have to be careful not to take Malin for granted.

“Malin will be buoyed up by the win against Termon and they have a good enough championship record in recent years. They have reached a number of quarter-finals and one semi-final.

“If they travel strong it could turn out be a tight enough contest and if Malin, as they are capable of, bang in a few goals it could prove an interesting evening at Bridge.”



The McGrenra verdict

Termon v Four Masters

Verdict: Termon



St Michael’s v Malin

Verdict: St Michael’s