Gaoth Dobhair comfortable winners over St Michael's in Magheragallon

Michael Carroll hit a goal and two points as Gaoth Dobhair were far too strong for St Michael’s in Magheragallon.

GAOTH DOBHAIR . . . 1-12

ST MICHAEL’S . . . 0-6

Gaoth Dobhair bossed this game from very early and were well in control by half-time when they led 0-9 to 0-3. Carroll, Prionsias Gallagher and Gavin McBride kicked the first half points for the locals.

Ciaran Gallagher and Michael Cannon scored the points for a very understrength St Michael's who were without the county pair of Michael Langan and Martin McElhinney. They were also minus the injured Colm McFadden and Christy Toye.

As well as being without their county contingent - U-20 and senior - Gaoth Dobhair also lined out without Eamon McGee.

Gaoth Dobhair pushed on in the second half and were well on the way to victory before Carroll struck for the game's only goal, ten minutes into the half.

Odhran McFadden, Andrew Kelly and Liam Paul Ferry scored the second half St Michael’s points.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Ryan Kelly, Christopher McFadden, Gary McFadden; Conor McCafferty, Niall Friel, Prionsias Gallagher (0-1); Michael Carroll (1-2), Eamon Collum (0-1); Dan McBride, Sean Boyle (0-3), Sean Doherty; James Carroll (0-1), Kevin Cassidy (0-1), Gavin McBride (0-3).

ST MICHAEL’S: Mark A McGinley; Jamie Hunter, Stephen Doak, Tony Toye; Ruairi Friel, Ciaran Gallagher (0-2), Hugh O’Donnell; Michael Cannon (0-1), Liam P Ferry (0-1); Lee McColgan, Odhran McFadden (0-1), Edward O’Reilly; Brendan Rodden, Andrew Kelly, Brandon McColgan.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)