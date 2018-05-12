Donegal get off to a good start with runaway win over Tyrone

Donegal got their Nicky Rackard Cup Senior campaign off to brilliant start with a runaway win over Tyrone, in Killyclogher, this afternoon.

TYRONE . . . . 1-12

DONEGAL . . . . 1-26

In a game which Donegal bossed from very early, the winners' class and hurling craft was in evidence from very early as they got off to a dream start.

Donegal won all the key battles all over the field and Declan Coulter and Davin Flynn scored 1-18 of their team’s tally between them. Ciaran Mathewson, 0-3, Gerard Gilmore 0-2, Ronan McDermott, Jamsie Donnelly and Caolan McDermott also got in on the scoring act.

Former Armagh star Coulter took over the free taking duties in the absence of the injured Lee Henderson and scored 0-13, while Tipperary man Flynn posted 1-5.

Donegal played into a stiff breeze in the opening half and turned over sx points in front, 1-10 to 0-7.

Davin Flynn hit the Donegal goal, the first score of the game, on three minutes when he collected a long range strike from Jamesie Donnelly to rattle the roof of the Tyrone net.

But the goal did not unsettle the locals and they hit the next four scores - two long range strikes from ace marksman Damian Casey, and one each from wing backs Chris Kearns and Lorcan Devlin, to lead 0-4 to 1-0, with 12 minutes on the clock.

Donegal were a little wasteful and shot a number of bad wides before Ciaran Mathewson strode forward to tie up the contest with a good individual score.

And moments later Donegal were back in front courtesy of a close in Declan Coulter free.

With the game scrappy at times, Donegal, rolled up the sleeves and thanks to points from Ronan McDermott, Gerard Gilmore - former Tyrone player - Jamesie Donnelly, Coulter and Flynn, they led by six points at half-time, 1-7 to 0-4.

Coulter nailed three early second half points as Donegal tore into Tyrone from the throw in and Masterson added another as Donegal stretched their lead out to ten points.

And while Casey got Tyrone off the mark with another free on 43 minutes and raised a second white flag shortly after, Donegal were 12 up by the end of the third quarter.

With Donegal leading 1-18 to 0-9 not even a 47th minute Bryan McGuirk goal could revive Tyrone. McGuirk got a flick to to a long range Casey free in a crowded goalmouth.

That was on 57 minutes. Donegal continued to dominate as the game fizzled out and the winners added eight more points to Tyrone’s three in the closing ten minutes.

Donegal scorers: D Flynn (1-5, 2f), D Coulter (0-13, 9f) G Gilmore (0-2) C Mathewson (0-3), R McDermott (0-1), J Donnelly (0-1), C McDermott (0-1)

Tyrone scorers: D Casey (0-7f), B McGurk, (1-0), C Kearns (0-2), L Devlin (0-1), R McKernan (0-1), D Begley (0-1).

DONEGAL: Paul Burns; Padraig Doherty, Christopher McDermott, Stephen Gillespie; Jamesie Donnelly, Danny Cullen, Ciaran Mathewson; Joe Boyle, Sean McVeigh; Declan Coulter, Davin Flynn, Bernard Lafferty; Enda McDermott, Ronan McDermott, Gerry Gilmore.

Subs: Kevin Campbell for E McDermott, h/t; Gavin Browne for J Donnelly, 66; Ciaran Finn for S Gillespie, 67; Caolan McDermott for D Coulter 67 inj; Niall Cleary for J Boyle 69.

TYRONE: Conor McElwaine; Conor McNally, Ruairi Devlin, Padraig McHugh; Lorcan Devlin, Stephen Donnelly, Chris Kearns; Dermot Begley, Chris Cross; Damien Casey, Pierse O’Kelly, Josh Ferguson; Aidan Kelly, Ryan McKernan, Bryan McGurk.

Subs; Justin Kelly for R McKernan, 33 inj; Peadar Daly for J Ferguson h/t; Tiernan Morgan for C Cross 46; Liam Armstrong for P Kelly 53.

REFEREE: Kevin McGeeney (Roscommon).