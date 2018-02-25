Donegal Ladies hold on for a big three league points against Monaghan

Donegal Ladies registered their second win of the Lidl Ladies Division One League campaign with a good away win over Monaghan in Clones.

DONEGAL 1-7

MONAGHAN 1-4



Yvonne Bonner once again led the charge for Donegal and top scored with a goal and two points. Karen Guthrie posted three points and Katy Herron chipped in with two points.

Bonner also saw a penalty attempt come back of the upright and out for a 45.

Donegal, without playing well led, by five points, 1-4 to 0-2 at half-time. And they had to withstand a second half revival. Katy Herron, Bonner and Guthrie kicked the points to make sure of the three point and a move to third place in the table behind Dublin and Cork.

The game also marked the return to action for her first game this season of Geraldine McLaughlin. The ace forward, who missed the opening three games following knee surgery, was introduced in the second half.

Donegal’s next game is a home tie against second placed Cork.

DONEGAL: Laura Gallagher; Teresa Doherty, Nicole McLaughlin, Olive McCafferty; Eilish Ward, Ciara Hegarty, Aoife McDonnell; Katy Herron (0-2), Emer Gallagher; Karen Guthrie (0-3, 1f), Niamh Hegarty, Blaithinid McLaughlin; Roisin Friel, Yvonne Bonner (1-2,1f), Sarah Jane McDonald. Subs: Geraldine McLaughlin for E Ward, 37; Ciara Grant for S J McDonald, Grainne Houston for E Gallagher, both 49.