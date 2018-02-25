Donegal pull off a historic first win over Downj

Donegal have pulled off a shock and historic first win over Down, in the Allianz Hurling League, in O’Donnell Park.



DONEGAL 0-17

DOWN 0-14

Donegal went into the tie as the raging underdogs with one win under their belts against table toppers down.

And a controlled and polished performance they came out on top with three points between the sides at the finish.



There was no fluke or no flash of good fortune about the win, Donegal were full value for the three point margin.



They led by double scores 0-10 to 0-5, at half-time thanks to some wonderful point taking from Ciaran Mathewson, Lee Henderson, Declan Coulter, Sean McVeigh, Joe Boyle and Danny Cullen.

The Mourne men did cut the lead to three with three quick points to Donegal’s in the early second half exchanges.

And further reduced the margin to one with by the three quarter mark.

But Donegal held their nerve and led by captain Danny Cullen who had fantastic game and thanks to a fantastic three point flurry in the middle of the second courtesy of two Henderson frees and one brilliant point off the stick of Gerard Gilmore, Donegal went four up again.



And in an exciting closing ten minutes they held on with replacement Enda McDermott landing the last point to finally seal the victory, deep in injury time.

The win moves Donegal onto four points in the table and surely Division 2 B status secured for next season.

DONEGAL: Paul Burns; Padraic Doherty, Christopher McDermott, Stephen Gillespie; Niall Cleary, Danny Cullen (0-4) Joe Boyle; Davin Flynn (0-1), Lee Henderson (0-4,4f); Gerard Gilmore (0-1), Ciaran Mathewson (0-3), Bernard Lafferty; Sean McVeigh (0-1), Ronan McDermott, Declan Coulter (0-2).

Subs: Ciaran Finn for N Cleary, 46; Enda McDermott (0-1) for D Flynn, 70.

DOWN; Stephen Keith; Brooks Byers, Michael Hughes, Peter McManus; Mark Fisher, John McManus, Matthew Conlon; Rian Branagan, Malachy Magee (0-1); Caolan Baile (0-1), Declan McManus (0-4,2f), Pearse Og McCrickard (0-1); Paul Sheehan (0-5, 2’65),Liam Savage, Eoghan Sands.

Subs; Oliver McManus (0-1) for E Sands, 46; Eoin Coulter for



REFEREE; James Clarke (Cavan)