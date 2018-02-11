GAA
Monaghan v Kerry game off ascGAA fixtures nationally hit by bad weather
Gaelic Football game's off
Monaghan's game against Kerry in Division of the Allianz Football League has been called off following a pitch inspection. The game was scheduled to be played Iinnniskeen this afternoon.
This comes after the following games were also called off earlier today of Cavan v Meath – Allianz Division Two and
Sligo v Fermanagh, in Allianz Division Three.
Refixture details will be confirmed on tomorrow (Monday) by CCCC in Croke Park.
