GAA

Monaghan v Kerry game off ascGAA fixtures nationally hit by bad weather

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

tom.comack@donegaldemocrat.com

Gaelic Football game's off

Gaelic Football game's off

Monaghan's game against Kerry in Division of the Allianz Football League has been called off following a pitch inspection. The game was scheduled to be played Iinnniskeen this afternoon.  

This comes after the following games were also called off earlier today of Cavan v Meath – Allianz Division Two and 
Sligo v Fermanagh, in Allianz Division Three. 

Refixture details will be confirmed on tomorrow (Monday) by CCCC in Croke Park.
 