St. Eunan's College beat Knock, Belfast in Corn Colmcille

St. Eunan's College, Letterkenny got their Ulster Schools Corn Colmcille campaign off to an impressive start with a good win over Knock, Belfast in Garvaghey on Monday.

St. Eunan's College . . . 3-7

Knock, Belfast . . . 0-6

For the Letterkenny school, this was their first group match in the competition and playing into the breeze in the first half, they found themselves three points behind early on. However, they hit back in style with Christopher Diver scoring 1-1 and by half time, they were just a point in arrears, 0-6 to 1-2.

St. Eunan's were excellent in the second half, enjoying plenty of possession and winning turn-overs time and again. Indeed they held Knock scoreless in the second half and ran out comfortable winners with Max Roarty and Johnny Lambe getting the other goals.

St. Eunan's scorers: Christopher Diver 1-2, Max Roarty 1-1, Johnny Lambe 1-0, Darragh McFadden, Padraig Hughes, Michael Doherty and Josh Doherty (0-1 each).