Pride in defeat for Donegal in their opening National League game in Killarney

Pride even in defeat

Donal Reid in his column says pride was restored in the Donegal jersey with the performance in Killarney on Sunday. It was heartwarming to see a Donegal team go toe to toe with Kerry.

All the media talk was about the young Kerry team with players being given a chance by Eamonn Fitzmaurice. The fact that Donegal were fielding a similarly new-look team with many young guns was mostly forgotten.

In the end Donegal were undone by a point that should not have been allowed, which added salt to the wounds.

Still it was a very encouraging display with new and not so new all doing well. I felt Nathan Mullins was very unlucky to be sent off, being reported by an umpire who was a long way from the incident. It was unfortunate for Mullins, who just reacted to being pulled back, but there was nothing closely malicious in his actions, more a trip than a kick.

I have noticed that the St. Vincent’s man has been subjected to plenty of attention in the games he has played for Donegal. That was especially true in the Dr. McKenna Cup. With his background, he will have to endure some verbals, but he will learn from this and will come back stronger. He can still have a big part to play for Donegal in 2018.

Donegal have the chance to build on their Kerry trip on Sunday and survival in Division One will be heavily dependent on results at home.

Another performance like that in Killarney would go a long way to getting the result in O’Donnell Park against Galway on Sunday.

FOOTNOTE: There was one notable absentee in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday. Ardara (and Sligo) man Edward Molloy was booked for Marley’s bus, but ended up in St. James’s in Dublin instead. Thankfully, he is now in recovery and will be back in action before the end of the league. Hurry back Edward.

The more things change . . .

“The club programme is decimated for fear of further injuries. Senior County Championship first round is not yet completed. We hear the two sides of the classic argument. Victory in Clones, Croke Park in August, Croke Park in September (dare we hope) are priorities and the prestigious grandeur and glory of these occasions make club football pale by comparison. Let the County Champions make their way through storied Bearnas Mór some dark November evening and let their triumph bring light and joy to a wintering community. But is not the club the basic unit of their Association? Is not our community - rootedness enshrined in our constitution? And if communities do not experience the fervour and fury of club championship football on Summer evenings, sun in sky and soil dry, time ordained by God, are we not failing both spectators and ordinary players who aspire towards the panel of thirty but never make it since God too has ordained the inequality of men? Catch 22.”

I came across the above when looking at the 1983 Ulster final when Donegal defeated Cavan to win their third Ulster final.

It was penned by our own Fr Seán O Gallchóir!

The club v county issue has been around for a long time.

Last Man Standing

I’m not going to enter any of these competitions ever again. Just not worth it. When you don’t even make it to the first Sunday, you know it is time to give up.

Cork should be thrown out of the National Football League with immediate effect!

Sporting

Moments

