Young Donegal players are going to have to stand up and lead - Peter Boyle

Donegal manager, Declan Bonner, told Peter Boyle after last Sunday’s game that he had experienced a baptism of fire.

But the Aodh Ruadh man’s quick retort was: “No, it wasn’t; Galway last year was the baptism of fire.”

That was the championship game in Markievicz Park when the Tribesmen put out Donegal’s championship light with a right good 4-17 to 0-14 hammering.

Peter Boyle was on subs bench for that game. But he was called into action 25 minutes into the game after Mark Anthony picked up a black card.

Boyle was back warming the bench last Sunday in Killarney when he got the call 16 minutes into the game when Mark Anthony went down injured and had to come off.

“As a sub goalkeeper, you know when you come off the bench that something bad has happened,” said Boyle.

“The last day it was Mark Anthony’s injury and last year was the black card and the penalty.

“We have three ‘keepers in there and they’re all trying to attain the same level.

“When any of us go in, you’re trying to make the best out of a bad situation.

“It’s tough coming in. It’s different for an outfield player, they get a warm-up and instruction. For us, the gloves are on, the jumper is off and you’re straight in.”

Peter Boyle, an Ulster U-21 championship winner with Donegal in 2010, has plenty of experience. And he showed that on Sunday as he turned in a good performance and a number of his lengthy kickouts led to big Donegal scores.

“My first kick-out maybe wasn’t the best, we didn’t win it. I thought we did well around midfield. But after that they went fine.

“We have good big men in the middle of the field which allows you go long.

“Football in the last couple of years has been all about statistics and getting the ball off short. When you have men that size around the middle of the park, you have to make the most of it.

“We have the big men and we have the likes of Ryan McHugh and Martin O’Reilly feeding off them. That’s a great platform.”

Mark Anthony McGinley is the man in possession of the number one jersey. But he has Peter Boyle and Shaun Patton breathing down his neck.

“Declan has a good headache. The three of us are on a similar level. We’re different styles of goalkeepers. He has a great choice.

“I was lucky enough to get the call on Sunday, but the next day it could be Shaun.”

Galway taught Donegal a football lesson last summer and the hurt still lingers.

“We got a hiding. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong.

“But it’s a new game and a new year. It’s been very positive up to now.

“We have to go in and be the best we can be. We know their key players, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh stand out. Paul Conroy is at midfield and Sean Armstrong still has to come back.”

He also insists this is a new look Donegal team and Sunday’s game is not going to be easy and is going to be a big test.

“Before the Queen’s game, I took a look round the dressing room and usually you’d have Michael Murphy, Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Eamon McGee, Rory Kavanagh, more experience players. They were not there; there were a lot of new faces.

“New faces that have to stand up now and take the lead.”

“I looked up to Gary Walsh, a fellow Ballyshannon man. I was born in ’92, that’s what you hear about in the club and you still hear about it. You’ll always be compared to people in the club. You look at Paul Durcan, who was much-maligned for a while and got criticism, but he went on to become the best goalkeeper in Ireland. I was lucky to work with him for a year or two.

“You have to put yourself in the frame of mind that the worst is happening. You have to prepare the same, eat the same food, drink the same liquid, do the same preparation. If you don’t do that, you’re onto a loser and be behind everyone else. You’re always thinking in the head: ‘I’m getting a game today’.”