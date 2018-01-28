All change for Donegal as they embark on another league campaign

Donegal open their 2018 Allianz National Football League Division One campaign on Sunday with a daunting trip to Killarney to face the league champions Kerry.

It’s a repeat of the opening fixture from last year - the game played at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny on the first Sunday in February.

That game finished with just a goal between the teams as Kerry took the opening league points.

In truth however, they should have won by much more and took the foot off the gas in the closing stages after dominating Donegal for almost the entire game.

Donegal fans coming away from Letterkenny that day had every reason to be concerned about what might lie ahead for their team.

But Rory Gallagher’s side bounced back in impressive fashion, winning by a point in Roscommon, drawing with Dublin in Ballybofey and then winning away to Cavan.

With both Roscommon and Cavan finishing in the bottom two at the end of the league season, those victories for Donegal, so early in the campaign, were extremely important.

Fast forward twelve months and Donegal are preparing for yet another season in the top flight.

There’s a new man at the helm in Declan Bonner, and his squad shows significant change.

Indeed the starting 15 that takes to the field in Killarney is likely to be very different from the team that took to the field in O’Donnell Park last year.

Nathan Mullins, Stephen McMenamin, Caolan McGonigle and Tony McClenaghan have all done well in the McKenna Cup while the returning Leo McLoone and the in-form Darach O’Connor are also options. Odhran MacNiallais is also back in the squad and if available, might also start in Killarney.

Not many will be expecting Bonner’s new-look side to take anything from this difficult opening test - but in the past, that’s when Donegal teams have stepped up to the plate and delivered.

The following weekend’s game at home to Galway will, in the eyes of many fans, be even more important, while Donegal then play Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday night, February 10th before they break from the league for their Dr. McKenna Cup Final joust with Tyrone.

Speaking after last weekend’s win over Armagh in their semi-final, Declan Bonner began to look ahead to a busy programme of fixtures - although it was interesting that he also hinted that his main focus is on the championship meeting with Cavan in May.

“It is a difficulty opener,” he said of this Sunday’s game in Killarney.

“But what a game for any young lad to learn his trade to go down to Kerry and play against the Kingdom in their own backyard. It will be a real test but this is all about the big picture and the 13th of May against Cavan in the championship.”

Donegal will be without Michael Murphy, Neil McGee, Frank McGlynn and Paddy McGrath for their three first league games at least.

“We sat down with those guys (Michael Murphy, Neil McGee and Frank McGlynn) a number of months back. They are all back training and going well but you are looking at the middle of February before we see them back.”

Paddy McGrath is back in training following rehab on a cruciate injury and is not expected to return to the team until March at the earliest.

Bonner will be hoping to have at least two points on the board by the time he gets his more experienced players back.