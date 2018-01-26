Donegal hurlers open campaign with trip to Ballina

Donegal return to Division 2B of the Allianz National Hurling League with an away tie against Mayo in Ballina on Sunday. (Throw-in 2pm)

The game is the first of three away trips. Donegal are also away to Wicklow and Armagh.

Their first home game is against Derry, on Sunday week, a double header in O’Donnell Park with the Donegal versus Galway Allianz National Football League game.

The postponement of Setanta’s All-Ireland junior championship semi-final has left new Donegal manager Mickey McCann with a major headache for Sunday’s trip to Mayo.

Setanta have eight players in the Donegal squad with five of them, including team captain Danny Cullen, all first choice players.

The other four are Kevin Campbell, Bernard Lafferty, Niall Cleary and Declan Coulter.

Setanta are down to play their re-fixed All-Ireland semi-final with Ardmore from Waterford on Saturday, in Navan.

“In fairness to the Setanta lads, even though they were preparing for the All-Ireland semi-final, they also trained once a week with us, and were putting in a big effort,” McCann told the Democrat

“And now they find themselves with a double fixture at the weekend. It is very unfortunate and very unfair on them.

“Even though their game is in Navan, win, lose or draw, they are making themselves available and are going to travel to Mayo on Saturday evening after the game.

“The best we can expect is them playing the second half.”

McCann added: “It is unfortunate all round. We’ve had a very good pre-season. Eunan O’Kane has come in as coach and he has taken the training to a new level.

“But to have to start off now without a third of a team is disappointing and far from ideal.”

Donegal played in Division 2B for two seasons before being relegated at the end of the season before last.

It's a competitive division and Donegal will need to be at full strength for every game if they are to be in with a chance of surviving.

Mickey McCann took over from his club colleague Ardal McDermott and with the exception of young Jack O’Loughlin he has retained all of last year’s squad.

“Jack has exams coming up this year and cannot commit for the league we hope he will be available for the championship.

“Sean McVeigh is away for the first two but he should be back in time for the Wicklow game.