€300,000 funding confirmed for Donegal Training Centre

Donegal GAA will receive €300,000 additional funding from Croke Park towards the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy.

It's a timely financial boost to the county. Back before Christmas, both the outgoing chairman, Sean Dunnion, and the new chairman, Mick McGrath, spoke of the importance of continuing the development of the facilities in Convoy.

Speaking on Friday night from Croke Park Chairman Mick McGrath welcomed the news that the GAA Management committee has rubber-stamped the sum after a proposal from the National Finance and National Infrastructure committees.

No further comment will be given until the Chairperson reports back to the County Management & County Committee meetings in February.