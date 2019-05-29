Day four of counting is underway in the Midlands North West constituency

Day four of counting is underway in the Midlands North West European parliament constituency.

Five candidates are battling for the three remaining seats after Fine Gael's Mairead McGuinness was elected on Monday.

The Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh was eliminated after the 11th count last night and her 61,957 votes are being distributed.

Independent Luke Ming Flanagan on 97,319 votes and Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy on 84,825 both look set to retain their seats.

Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh on 80,338 is in a strong position for the fourth.

Derry businessman Peter Casey is still in contention on 66,565 but he will depend on a strong share of the transfers.

Fianna Fáil’s Brendan Smith is in fifth place on 64,532.

Fianna Fáil’s Anne Rabbitte was eliminated after the tenth count.