Gains of one extra seat each for Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin in Donegal from 2014 election

Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin have increased their representation by one councillor each.

Fianna Fáil have 12 seats, Sinn Féin have ten seats, an increase of one. Independents have lost two seats, dropping from ten in 2014 to eight this time out while Fine Gael had six in 2014 and have returned six while Labour had one seat and have one seat again in 2019.

In 2014, Fianna Fáil captured 11 seats on Donegal County Council on the basis of a 29.1% vote share. Independent candidates took 10 seats after securing a 29.4% share of the vote, while Sinn Féin won 9 seats on a 19.6% vote share. Fine Gael, polling 15.7% of all votes cast, took 6 seats on the council with Labour occupying one.

FF (12)

Paul Canning FF (1st count)

Rena Donaghy FF (1st count)

Martin McDermott FF (1st count)

Noreen McGarvey FF (9th count)

Anthony Molloy FF (9th count)

Patrick McGowan FF (1st count)

Gerry Crawford FF (3rd count)

Liam Blaney FF (3rd count)

Ciaran Brogan FF (1st count)

Donal Coyle FF, (9th count)

Manus Kelly FF, (9th count)

Micheal Naughton FF (elected without reaching the quota)

SF (10)

Jack Murray SF (1st count)

Terry Crossan SF (8th count)

Albert Doherty SF (3rd count)

John Sheamuis Ó Fearraigh SF (8th count)

Maire Therese Gallagher SF (9th count)

Gary Doherty SF (1st count)

Liam Doherty SF (8th count)

Gerry McMonagle Sf, (9th count)

Noel Jordan SF, (12th count)

Michael McMahon FF (elected without reaching the quota)

Ind (8)

Nicholas Crossan Ind (8th count)

Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig Ind (1st count)

John O'Donnell Ind (1st count)

Ian McGarvey Ind (5th count)

Michael McBride Ind (8th count)

Kevin Bradley Ind (9th count)

Niamh Kennedy Ind (11th count)

Tom Conaghan Ind (elected without reaching the quota)



Lab (1) (one)

Martin Farren Lab (3rd count)

FG (6)

Bernard McGuinnes FG (6th count)

Michael McClafferty FG (9th count)

Martin Harley FG (1st count)

Frank McBrearty FG (8th count)

Jimmy Kavanagh FG (1st count)

Barry Sweeny FG (elected without reaching the quota)

