As of 12.35am 33 out of 37 councillors have been elected so far in Donegal

As of 12.30am Monday, 33 out of 37 councillors have been elected so far in Donegal

Buncrana EA (5 seats - count completed)

Paul Canning FF (1st count)



Rena Donaghy FF (1st count)

Jack Murray SF (1st count)

Nicholas Crossan Ind (8th count)



Terry Crossan SF (8th count)





Carndonagh EA (4 seats - count completed)

Martin McDermott FF (1st count)

Martin Farren Lab (3rd count)

Albert Doherty SF (3rd count)

Bernard McGuinnes FG (6th count)





Glenties EA (6 seats - count completed)

Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig Ind (1st count)

John Sheamuis Ó Fearraigh SF (8th count)

Maire Therese Gallagher SF (9th count)

Noreen McGarvey FF (9th count)

Michael McClafferty FG (9th count)

Anthony Molloy FF (9th count)





Lifford - Stranorlar EA (6 seats -count completed)

Martin Harley FG (1st count)

Patrick McGowan FF (1st count)

Gary Doherty SF )1st count)Gerry Crawford FF (3rd count)

Gerry Crawford (3rd count)

Frank McBrearty FG (8th count)

Liam Doherty SF (8th count)

Milford Electoral Area (3 seats - count completed)

John O'Donnell Ind (1st count)

Liam Blaney FF (3rd count)

Ian McGarvey Ind (5th count)

Letterkenny Electoral Area (7 seats to fill)

Ciaran Brogan FF (1st count)

Jimmy Kavanagh FG (1st count)

Michael McBride Ind (8th count)

Donal Coyle FF, (9th count)

Kevin Bradley Ind (9th count)

Manus Kelly FF, (9th count)

Gerry McMonagle Sf, (9th count)

Donegal Electoral Area (6 seats to fill)

Niamh Kennedy Ind (11th count)

Noel Jordan SF, (12th count)

*It's expected the distribution of Seamus Maguire's votes in the Donegal EA will take another 30 minutes, by which time the final outcome should become very clear.





