Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh of Fine Gael has been elected in the Letterkenny Electoral Area.

Seventh Count

Distribution of Moran’s vote

Kevin Bradley (Independent) +84, 1294

Donal Coyle (Fianna Fáil) +75, 1348

Adrian Glackin (Sinn Féin) +22, 957

Jimmy Kavanagh (Fine Gael) +334, 1701

Manus Mandy Kelly (Fianna Fáil) +96, 1124

Michael McBride (Independent) +70, 1430

Gerry McMonagle (Sinn Féin), +23, 995

Mary T Sweeney (Aontu) +67, 1041

NT: 114

Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh elected. Surplus to be distributed.

Cllr.Ciaran Brogan was elected on the first count. Five more seats have to be filled.