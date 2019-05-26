Elections 2019
Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh of Fine Gael has been elected in the Letterkenny Electoral Area
Jimmy Kavanagh elected in Letterkenny Picture: Brian McDaid
Seventh Count
Distribution of Moran’s vote
Kevin Bradley (Independent) +84, 1294
Donal Coyle (Fianna Fáil) +75, 1348
Adrian Glackin (Sinn Féin) +22, 957
Jimmy Kavanagh (Fine Gael) +334, 1701
Manus Mandy Kelly (Fianna Fáil) +96, 1124
Michael McBride (Independent) +70, 1430
Gerry McMonagle (Sinn Féin), +23, 995
Mary T Sweeney (Aontu) +67, 1041
NT: 114
Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh elected. Surplus to be distributed.
Cllr.Ciaran Brogan was elected on the first count. Five more seats have to be filled.
