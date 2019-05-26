DONEGAL EA: Barry Sweeny says he's delighted with the support he has received

One of the last of the candidates to arrive at the St John Bosco Centre, Fine Gael's new kid on the block Barry Sweeny was in typically good form as he looks set to take a seat in the Donegal Electoral Area.

As he came into the St John Bosco Centre he said: "Obviously I am delighted. I have been working in the community and I intend to continue along that vein. I have always put my community first and this now gives me the opportunity to reach out to rural communities. Today is a great day for democracy and I look forward to serving the whole community wherever I can."

Despite entering the race late when Barry O'Neill announced his intention not to run, the Ballyshannon man, a talented artist and musician, has been at the heart of community activity in Ballyshannon, in particular with the Ballyshannon Regeneration Group.

Actively involved in his local Aodh Ruadh GAA club - he's a coach with the under 14 team and has assisted with underage teams at Erne Wanderers.

His father John Sweeny is a former member Ballyshannon Town Commission.

Thumbs up from Barry Sweeny and his daughter Aoife Picture Matt Britton