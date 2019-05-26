DONEGAL LEA - Fianna Fáil's Philip McGlynn goes out on the seventh count

Fianna Fáil Bundoran candidate Philip McGlynn has been eliminated in the seventh count in the Donegal ELA following the distribution of the votes of Roger Meehan.



The count is now on its eighth round with Niamh Kennedy (Ind) on 1,749 and leading Noel Jordan (SF) who has 1,690. The two leading candidates are edging towards a quota of 2,042.

Philip McGlynn has been elminated and his Bunodran votes shoudl be of benefit of Michael McMahon (SF) as up to 85% of Bundoran votes stayed in the town.



Donegal LEA - seventh count - distribution of the votes of Roger Meehan.



Quota - 2,042

John J Boyle (FG) 810 + 76...886



Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1004+13...1017



Billy Grimes (Ind) 989 +0...989



Noel Jordan (SF) 1609 +81...1690



Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1682 + 1749



Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 763 +17... 780



Seamus Maguire (Ind) 927 + 12...939



Philip McGlynn (FF) 576 + 6...582



Eimear McGuinness (FF) 527 +64...591



Michael McMahon (SF) 1186 + 4...1190



John McNulty (FG) 1106 + 42...1148



Michéal Naughton (FF) 1235 + 101...1336



Barry Sweeny (FG) 1263 + 1...1264



Eliminated - Philip McGlynn (FF) 582 votes