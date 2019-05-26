ELECTIONS 2019
DONEGAL LEA - Fianna Fáil's Philip McGlynn goes out on the seventh count
Two candidates edging towards quota
Fianna Fáil Bundoran candidate Philip McGlynn has been eliminated in the seventh count
Fianna Fáil Bundoran candidate Philip McGlynn has been eliminated in the seventh count in the Donegal ELA following the distribution of the votes of Roger Meehan.
The count is now on its eighth round with Niamh Kennedy (Ind) on 1,749 and leading Noel Jordan (SF) who has 1,690. The two leading candidates are edging towards a quota of 2,042.
Philip McGlynn has been elminated and his Bunodran votes shoudl be of benefit of Michael McMahon (SF) as up to 85% of Bundoran votes stayed in the town.
Donegal LEA - seventh count - distribution of the votes of Roger Meehan.
Quota - 2,042
John J Boyle (FG) 810 + 76...886
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1004+13...1017
Billy Grimes (Ind) 989 +0...989
Noel Jordan (SF) 1609 +81...1690
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1682 + 1749
Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 763 +17... 780
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 927 + 12...939
Philip McGlynn (FF) 576 + 6...582
Eimear McGuinness (FF) 527 +64...591
Michael McMahon (SF) 1186 + 4...1190
John McNulty (FG) 1106 + 42...1148
Michéal Naughton (FF) 1235 + 101...1336
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1263 + 1...1264
Eliminated - Philip McGlynn (FF) 582 votes
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on