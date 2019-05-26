ELECTIONS 2019

DONEGAL LEA - Fianna Fáil's Philip McGlynn goes out on the seventh count

Two candidates edging towards quota

Fianna Fáil Bundoran candidate Philip McGlynn has been eliminated in the seventh count

Fianna Fáil Bundoran candidate Philip McGlynn has been eliminated in the seventh count in the Donegal ELA following the distribution of the votes of Roger Meehan.


The count is now on its eighth round with Niamh Kennedy (Ind) on 1,749  and leading Noel Jordan (SF) who has 1,690. The two leading candidates are edging towards a quota of 2,042.

Philip McGlynn has been elminated and his Bunodran votes shoudl be of benefit of Michael McMahon (SF) as up to 85% of Bundoran votes stayed in the town.


Donegal LEA -  seventh count - distribution of the votes of Roger Meehan.


Quota - 2,042

 

John J Boyle (FG) 810 + 76...886


Tom Conaghan (Ind)  1004+13...1017


Billy Grimes (Ind) 989 +0...989


Noel Jordan (SF) 1609 +81...1690


Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1682 + 1749


Pauric Kennedy (Ind)  763 +17... 780


Seamus Maguire (Ind)  927 + 12...939


Philip McGlynn (FF) 576 + 6...582


Eimear McGuinness (FF) 527 +64...591


Michael McMahon (SF)  1186 + 4...1190


John McNulty (FG)  1106 + 42...1148


Michéal Naughton  (FF) 1235 + 101...1336


Barry Sweeny (FG) 1263 + 1...1264


Eliminated - Philip McGlynn (FF) 582 votes