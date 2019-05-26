Sligo seats filled - Casserly and Gilroy from Grange both elected

The seats have been filled in the Sligo - Drumcliff Electoral area with Grange-based independent Marie Casserly and Fianna Fáil's Donal Gilroy, also from Grange, elected on the sixth count.

Those elected were as follows:

Thomas Healy SF, Count 4

Donal Gilroy FF, Count 6

Thomas Walsh FG, Count 6

Marie Casserly Ind, Count 6

Tom Fox FG, Count 7

In Sligo Strandhill the veteran Declan Bree was elected on the first count.

Tom McSharry, Rosaleen O'Grady (both FF) were elected on the 5th and 6th counts; Chris McManus (SF), Sinead Maguire (FG) and Gino O'Boyle (Sol-PUB) were all elected on the sixth count