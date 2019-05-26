Elections 2019
Sligo seats filled - Casserly and Gilroy from Grange both elected
The seats have been filled in the Sligo - Drumcliff Electoral area with Grange-based independent Marie Casserly and Fianna Fáil's Donal Gilroy, also from Grange, elected on the sixth count.
Those elected were as follows:
Thomas Healy SF, Count 4
Donal Gilroy FF, Count 6
Thomas Walsh FG, Count 6
Marie Casserly Ind, Count 6
Tom Fox FG, Count 7
In Sligo Strandhill the veteran Declan Bree was elected on the first count.
Tom McSharry, Rosaleen O'Grady (both FF) were elected on the 5th and 6th counts; Chris McManus (SF), Sinead Maguire (FG) and Gino O'Boyle (Sol-PUB) were all elected on the sixth count
