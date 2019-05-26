Results of the fifth count from Glenties LEA

Fifth count from the Glenties LEA



Bonner Enda (FF): 1,023 + 48

Carr Brian (SF): 988 + 10

Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,286 + 45

McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,314 + 253

McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,155 + 52

Molloy Anthony (FF): 999 + 35

Ó Domhnaill Séamus(FF): 1,153 + 58

Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 1,740 + 182

Whyte Liam (Ind): 910 +24

The 934 votes of Independent Liam Whyte are now being dispersed.