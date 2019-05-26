ELECTIONS 2019
Results of the fifth count from Glenties LEA
Fifth count from the Glenties LEA
Bonner Enda (FF): 1,023 + 48
Carr Brian (SF): 988 + 10
Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,286 + 45
McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,314 + 253
McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,155 + 52
Molloy Anthony (FF): 999 + 35
Ó Domhnaill Séamus(FF): 1,153 + 58
Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 1,740 + 182
Whyte Liam (Ind): 910 +24
The 934 votes of Independent Liam Whyte are now being dispersed.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on