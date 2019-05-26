Elections 2019
Milford EA: Fourth count - down to the wire for third seat
In the Milford Electoral area, it is all down to the fifth and final count to see who gets the third and final seat.
Out-going veteran Cllr. Ian McGarvey has a six vote advantage over Fine Gael's Eimer Friel.
The fifth count will see the vote of Sinn Féin's Maria Doherty redistributed.
Maria Doherty (SF) +150, 1035
Eimer Friel (FG), +327, 1213
Ian McGarvey (Ind) +157, 1219
NT: 211
Eliminated: Doherty
