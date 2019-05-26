The results from the fourth count at the Glenties LEA

Fourth count at Glenties 6pm



Bonner Enda (FF): 975 + 49

Carr Brian (SF): 978 + 44

Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,241 + 89

McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,061 + 23

McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,103 + 60

Molloy Anthony (FF): 964 + 32

Ó Domhnaill Séamus(FF): 1,095 + 16

Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 1,558 + 37

Sweeney Evelyn (FG): 822 + 64

Whyte Liam (Ind): 910+ 54



The 822 votes from the elimination of Fine Gael’s Evelyn Sweeny is now being dispersed.