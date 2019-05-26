ELECTIONS 2019
The results from the fourth count at the Glenties LEA
Votes from Evelyn Sweeney (FG) being dispersed
Fourth count at Glenties 6pm
Bonner Enda (FF): 975 + 49
Carr Brian (SF): 978 + 44
Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,241 + 89
McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,061 + 23
McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,103 + 60
Molloy Anthony (FF): 964 + 32
Ó Domhnaill Séamus(FF): 1,095 + 16
Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 1,558 + 37
Sweeney Evelyn (FG): 822 + 64
Whyte Liam (Ind): 910+ 54
The 822 votes from the elimination of Fine Gael’s Evelyn Sweeny is now being dispersed.
